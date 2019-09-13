FanFight Fantasy Sports to take on the Gaming Industry by Storm

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cricket, as it stands, is the most popular sport in India and this year with the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League and the 2019 World Cup, the numbers relating to viewership, fantasy cricket were all over the place.

Fantasy Cricket reached new heights in the last 4 months and at this pace, it's only going to multiply exponentially. On FanFight, the fantasy cricket universe went berserk. 4 months of non-stop cricketing action and millions of fantasy cricket players led to some mind-boggling numbers.

In a very short span, India's finest fantasy sports portal has now breached the 4 million barrier. The user count during the cricketing extravaganza increased by a whopping 147 per cent.

"Fantasy cricket has always been a lucrative market and with our consistent efforts to make fantasy cricket better for the users, we have now gained the trust of over 4 million users. That's a massive milestone for FanFight and I'm incredibly proud of the team," said Akhil Suhag, CEO, FanFight.

FanFight has embarked on the idea of introducing Fantasy Kabaddi into its game centre. Kabaddi in the last 3-4 years has gained prominence, deservedly, and the fantasy version of the sport is bound to make an impact on the fantasy sports world. The dynamic fantasy sports portal will now host fantasy cricket, fantasy football and fantasy kabaddi. If you are a sports fanatic, FanFight is the place to be.

GROWTH IN THE YEAR 2019

2019 has been quite exquisite for FanFight. With the introduction of a brand new UI, safe and secure payment portals and instantaneous transactions FanFight has become a colossal hit among the fantasy sports sphere.

"We've been on the rise as far as numbers are concerned and that's a massive boost for us as an organisation. We had a vision and I'm mighty pleased with how we've been able to give it channel it," added Akhil.

In the year 2019, FanFight's revenue increased by 295.9 per cent. There was an increase in the deposits by 323.6 per cent and the winnings percentage was over 227 per cent. The gargantuan numbers are a clear indication of how the portal has shot skywards. Fantasy sports have managed to reach more people and to envisage what barriers it'll be breaking in the coming future will be quite a task.

The sporting season is ceaseless. There's no end to the cricketing season, the 5 major leagues across Europe, the Champions League will be played throughout the year and Fantasy Kabaddi will play the role of a cameo to a nicety. Fantasy Sports, as a whole has manufactured its way into the sporting market and FanFight has played a pivotal role here.

"Kabaddi is exciting, is played for only 40 minutes and features some of the finest players in the world. Fantasy Kabaddi will play an integral part on FanFight and it'll slowly but steadily pave way for other sports as well," he further added.

The cricketing calendar is as crowded as it can get. The ICC World Test Championship, the various T20 leagues across the world and the ODI/List-A fixtures will feature on FanFight. The Pro Fantasy Kabaddi League will take centre stage and the matches from the 5 major leagues in Europe will all be lined-up on FanFight's game centre.

Using your sporting knowledge to win cash sounds exciting and it surely is. FanFight hasn't meandered around. It has been very clear with its approach. The Fantasy users now are glued to their phones/devices when a fantasy game is about to resume. FanFight's safe edit option has given everybody an equal opportunity to win money. You can now choose your playing XI until the very 1st delivery is bowled, until the referee blows the whistle (football) and until the Kabaddi brawl begins.

"All the fantasy players must feel that they have equal chances to win. We'd contemplated this move but after plenty of brainstorming sessions, the decision was okayed and it has worked wonderfully. We thrive on creating something new and exciting for the users and there's plenty more coming up," said Krishna Chaitanya, CTO.

The India vs South Africa series, the various European football leagues and the Pro Kabaddi League are in FanFight's radar for the next month or two. The graph displaying the number of fantasy players on FanFight has only shot upwards before the sporting season has even kicked-off.

Now that's a huge positive. FanFight has also incorporated sports like Kabaddi and Football and that has created a massive stir. The daily fantasy players number has increased exponentially and it doesn't seem like slowing down.

With the sporting season on the horizon, FanFight has decided to spend aggressively to make fantasy sports a pleasant experience for all the users. FanFight has a strong user base. To get new users to play fantasy sports on the platform is easy but to convert them into regular players is the biggest challenge. Well, FanFight has readily accepted this and has managed to set a stern user base.

Keeping things simple has been FanFight's go-to mantra. The user interface, the transactional changes and the ease of playing fantasy sports have always been on the priority list. The portal has looked into it and has always found ways to make fantasy sports better and simple. Why has the user base reached 4 million within no time, one might wonder?

The above description is a precise answer. At this rate, there's no stopping FanFight. It is, for this reason, one of the finest fantasy sports portals in the country.

WHY HAS FANFIGHT FLOURISHED?

Fantasy Cricket had made its mark in the early 2000s, but it was only a minuscule idea then. With the advent of technology and more people being able to access sports, the fantasy versions found a new push. The numbers since then have smashed the roof and are forecasted to reach an unprecedented scale.

FanFight's reach has been mighty impressive and there are reasons why this portal is preferred to the other fantasy sports players.

a) FanFight is easy. The primary reason for an idea to flourish has to be the ease with which it can be accessed. FanFight ticks the box right away.

b) A stunning UI- Signing in on FanFight is effortless and the users are glued instantaneously. Almost 96 per cent of the people who have ever played Fantasy sports, have played it at least once a year with at least 89 per cent having played it once in a month. Fantasy sports is very addictive. The sense of fantasy sports finds prominence on this platform.

c) You yearn, learn and earn. The desire to win is apparent and on FanFight, your knowledge about the sport(s) helps you win big. Every day.

FANTASY CRICKET and CRICLYTICS:

Fantasy cricket and cricket analysis is one combination made in the fantasy sports heaven. Guess what! FanFight paired with cricket.com is out there to help all the fantasy cricket players. Stats that can help you get a head-start and all the latest happenings in the sport of cricket are brought to light on cricket.com. That's one offer you just can't afford to refuse. FanFight has upped its game and the inclusion of detailed cricket analyses has given it the edge.

