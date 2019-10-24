Fanzart wins 2 Awards, launches 14 new models at ACETECH, Bengaluru

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fanzart, announced the launch of its 14 new Designer Fans at AceTech Exhibition, one of the most prestigious and specialized exhibition for Architectural innovations and design products.

The Brand exhibited the several First timer products, among the 14 new launches, which shall set the benchmark of Designer Fans, a notch higher.

The range of Fans includes: Divine Celestial LED range of remarkably graceful luxury designer fans that have a descending light feature with Fan, which adds to Fanzart's Fandelier series. Along with this, a series of Smart Fans were also launched, which work on WiFi, and can be operated via the Fanzart App, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Smart Switch boards. The Fans are designed to operate on Low Energy Consumption.

Fanzart, has been associated with AceTech for the last 5 Years, and has enabled a stronger connect with interior designers, Architects and builders. Ace tech awarded Fanzart with the Design Wall award for its 2 new fans - The Windflower and the Newton - 2 new additions to its fandelier collection that have lightning fast vortex blades encompassed by the LED chandelier, as well as the Platinum Grand Stand award for having the best experience centre in all of Ace tech - for the aesthetic of the booth, product, team demeanour and creativity.

Fanzart has successfully established itself as a leading Luxury fan brand over the years not only in India but also in the SAARC countries. Cricketers, Bollywood actors as well as Kannada actors use the fans made by this brand. The Brand today boasts of being the only Designer Fan Brand with 62 Stores in 42 Cities, at Pan India Level as well as present in 6 countries.

