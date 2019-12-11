FarEye ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019 for fourth consecutive year

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): FarEye, a predictive logistics platform, has been recognized among 'Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019' and has been ranked amongst the top 25 companies based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

During this period, FarEye's turnover grew by 242.5 per cent.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing India's fastest-growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers or hardware.

FarEye has been featured on the list for the fourth consecutive year starting from 2016 until this year.

Founded in 2013 by Kushal Nahata, Gautam Kumar and Gaurav Srivastava, FarEye is a machine learning-based predictive logistics platform for businesses to execute, track, collaborate, predict and optimize the movement of goods.

It has empowered global leaders like DHL, Walmart, Amway, and many others, achieve growth, happier customers and higher margins.

"Since 2013, FarEye has matured into a well-acknowledged player facilitating over ten million transactions per day across 20 plus countries for more than 150 customers. After becoming marketing leads in APAC and Europe, we have recently announced our plans to explore the US supply chain and logistics market. Amidst this exciting phase, the honour and continually improving ranking in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is very motivating," Kushal Nahata, CEO and Co-founder of FarEye.

