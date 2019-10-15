The event is likely to be attended by more than 1,000 delegates
Farmers should be key stakeholders in coffee value chain: Goyal

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked the Coffee Board of India and the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) to explore ways for making Indian coffee a global brand and the country a sustainable destination for coffee aficionados.
He also asked industry experts to make efforts so that coffee farmers become valuable stakeholders in the value chain. This will have a positive impact on 25 million families who depend on coffee cultivation worldwide.
Goyal comments came as India prepares to host the 5th World Coffee Conference (WCC) and Expo to be held in Bengaluru from September 7 to 12 next year. It is the first time that the global event will be held in Asia.
India ranks as the fifth largest producer and exporter of coffee globally and is emerging as a major coffee consuming country. Bengaluru produces nearly 70 per cent of India's coffee.
The conference is likely to be attended by more than 1,000 delegates including coffee growers, exporters, representatives from the government, industry and international agencies from all 76 member countries of the ICO.
The theme of WCC 2020 is 'Sustainability through Consumption' as the burgeoning coffee production globally is having a negative impact on the prices.
ICO's Executive Director Jose Dauster Sette said coffee prices have fallen by 30 per cent from its peak which is a cause of concern for producers. This can be offset by increasing coffee consumption.
In March, five varieties of Indian coffee were awarded Geographical Indication (GI), a move that will enhance their visibility globally and allow growers to get the right value.
The government has also launched a blockchain-based online marketplace for coffee. The initiative will help integrate farmers with markets in a transparent manner, and lead to realisation of fair prices for coffee producers.
India is the only country where the entire coffee cultivation is grown under shade, hand picked and sun dried. It is cultivated across 4.54 lakh hectares by 3.66 lakh farmers.
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:05 IST

