New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/SRV Media): Dr D Y Patil B-School has been conferred with the prestigious Fastest Growing Business Management Institution of the Year award by Bizox Media Network Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi.

It is the time of double celebration as the juvenescent and charismatic director of the institute, Dr Amol Gawande has also received the prestigious Most Visionary and Innovative Director of the Year award. These awards were bestowed by Rama Devi, Member of Parliament, former Chair of Lok Sabha and 4 times Minister of State, Government of India in Leaders Awards Event held at Redission, Gurgram on 18th March 2021.

The event was supported by Zoom Delhi as a Telecasting Partner. Dr Sachin Napate and Dr Atul Kumar who were at the event accepted these awards on behalf of the institute and director.

These rankings act as a source of motivation and immense pride for the staff and faculty at Dr D Y Patil B-School to enable them to perform at the finest levels. This aligns with the vision of the business institute to provide students with experiential learning and achieving the highest standards in the field of value-based management education.





"Warmest congratulations to the entire team at Dr D Y Patil B-School for their dedication and perseverance in these challenging times to keep the standards of our education high. We must pay gratitude to our visionary leader Hon'able Dr. Somnath Patil Sir for his valuable guidance and support in achieving such a grand success in a very short span of 4 years. At the institute, we strive to deliver excellence and constantly update our methods to provide an unparalleled management education experience," said Dr Amol Gawande, Director of Dr D Y Patil B-School.

Founded in 2014, Dr D Y Patil B-School was set up to impart high-quality management education while garnering global recognition as a knowledge centre. Dr D Y Patil B-School offers a two-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) which is also recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). At the business school, students are shaped into value-driven leaders, global managers, and entrepreneurs with a strong conceptual foundation along with an analytical approach. Additionally, they are trained to innovatively cater to the needs of modern India while maintaining international standards.

The curriculum at Dr D Y Patil B-School is continually evolving based on industry trends and focused on a comprehensive learning methodology, thereby making it rigorous, relevant, contemporary and progressive. Curated with the help of exceptional and highly experienced faculties along with inputs from industry experts, the curriculum provides students with a holistic approach comprising interactive lectures, case study analysis, class simulations, field projects, and much more. Furthermore, the institute extends complete support to those students who wish to pursue entrepreneurial projects by providing the necessary resources and guidance.

Furthermore, to supplement the theoretical aspect of the experience, Dr D Y Patil B-School is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. This includes a well-equipped computer centre with high-speed connectivity, a full-fledged library containing national and international journals along with other relevant texts, and spacious lecture rooms to enable seamless practical learning.

Dr D Y Patil B-School is undoubtedly becoming a widely recognized knowledge centre for high-quality management education and its trajectory only seems upwards.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

