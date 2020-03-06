fbb's latest campaign 'BuraNaKhelo' this Holi for women's safety

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide demanding nothing but just - Equality and the right to live freely.

fbb is voicing a strong point of view on the occasion of Holi to stand-up against the bad-touch many women experience during this festival. fbb - India's fashion hub deep dives into both these occasions and creates a campaign to promote an enjoyable and safe Holi for the women in our country.

Voicing out every women's opinion fbb has created a film featuring Mithila Palkar narrating the inner feeling of all women. The campaign urges men and women to join hands with Mithila and create awareness to ensure that women are respected and made them feel safe in any circumstances. fbb is also giving out stickers at the stores to all its customers to help create more awareness about this initiative.

Holi aa rahi hai

Ismein rang hongey. Gulaal hoga.

Hansi hogi. Mazaak hoga.

Doston ke saath, music aur masti ka mahaul hoga.

Par saath hi hogi thodi zor-zabardasti.

Thodi chhed-chhaad.

Thodi manmaani. Hai na?

Par bura na mano, Holi hai.

Because that's the reality for many women across India

Rangon ke bahaane kareeb aana,

Bina poochhey idhar-udhar haath lagaana,

Aur hum mana karein to unka kehna,

"Bura na mano, Holi hai".

"Freedom of speech is one of the most powerful medium. Thanks to social media today women are voicing out their stories of their march towards equality. Bura Na Khelo is a campaign that speaks for millions of women out there who have been treated in a wrong way some day or the other. This women's day as we celebrate all our achievements let's continue to support and encourage our race," said Prachi Mohapatra, CMO - fbb, while speaking about the campaign.

#BuraNaKhelo campaign will be amplified on digital media platforms of fbb with popular social media influencers like Sayaani Gupta, Manav Chhabra, Awez Darbar, Shriya Pilgaonkar and 20 plus personalities. fbb will brand their stores with visual merchandise promoting the message of #BuraNaKhelo.

Not only this, fbb will be handing over #BuraNaKhelo stickers to all the customers in support of safe Holi for women.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

