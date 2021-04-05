FDI inflows total $72 billion from April to January

New Delhi [India], Apr 5 (ANI): India attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of 72.12 billion dollars from April to January, the government said on Monday.

It is the highest ever for the first 10 months of a financial year and 15 per cent higher as compared to the first 10 months of 2019-20 (62.72 billion dollars).

Policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business resulted in the jump in FDI inflows, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.



The trends show that the FDI equity inflows grew by 28 per cent in the first 10 months of FY 2020-21 (54.18 billion dollars) compared to the year-ago period (42.34 billion dollars).

In terms of top investor countries, Singapore is at the apex with 30.28 per cent of total FDI equity inflow followed by the United States (24.28 per cent) and the United Arab Emirates (7.31 per cent).

Japan has been leading the list of investor countries to invest in India with 29.09 per cent of the total FDI equity inflows during January followed by Singapore (25.46 per cent) and the United States (12.06 per cent).

The computer software and hardware emerged as the top sector during the first 10 months of FY 2020-21 with 45.81 per cent of total FDI equity inflows followed by construction (infrastructure) activities (13.37 per cent) and services sector (7.8 per cent) respectively.

"These trends in India's FDI are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination among global investors," said the statement. (ANI)

