The US Federal Reserve Board cut the Fed funds rate 25 bps
The US Federal Reserve Board cut the Fed funds rate 25 bps

Fed rate cut negative for bank profitability, can prompt further consolidation: Moody's

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:09 IST

New York [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The cut in US Fed funds rate is credit negative for American banks, applying renewed pressure on net interest margins (NIMs) and profitability that could stimulate further consolidation of the sector, Moody's Analytics said on Thursday.
A day earlier, the Federal Reserve Board cut the Fed funds rate 25 basis points (bps), reversing one in a series of nine rate rises that began at the end of 2015 and ran through the end of 2018.
"Interest rates are already low by historical comparison and the yield curve has flattened, with a material effect on bank profitability. In particular, the NIMs of rated US banks declined in the second quarter even as the Fed funds rate held steady, and we expect NIMs to weaken further over the remainder of 2019," said Moody's in its credit outlook.
Persistently depressed interest rates and intensifying digital competition could promote additional risk-taking to raise bank profitability as well as spur further industry consolidation.
"However, banks with healthy levels of noninterest income and room to cut expenses should be able to manage these challenges, and most banks' business models will be sustainable unless US interest rates approach zero and remain there for some time," said Moody's.
The average NIM of large US banks climbed 36 bps to 3.23 per cent in Q1 2019 from 2.87 per cent in Q4 2015 when the Fed began to raise rates. As a point of reference, this NIM increase translates to incremental annualised revenue of 360 million dollars for a typical large regional bank with 100 billion dollars of interest-earning assets.
However, average NIM declined seven bps in the second quarter, eroding nearly 20 per cent of the banks' recent margin gains.
The flattened yield curve and the prospect of lower short-term rates threaten to reverse even more of the recent improvement in US banks' NIMs and undermine their overall profitability, given that net interest income accounts for the largest portion of most US banks' revenue, said Moody's. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:17 IST

CRISIL cuts India's GDP growth in FY20 to 6.9 pc

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Global analytical firm CRISIL on Thursday sliced its estimate of India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 20 basis points to 6.9 per cent for the current fiscal 2019-20 following a triangulation of downside risks: weak monsoon, slowing global growth and sluggish h

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:45 IST

Mushkil romantic song 'Yun Hi Nahin' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): The makers of the most awaited horror film 'Mushkil' released their third song titled 'Yun Hi Nahin' and it's all about Kunaal and Nazia's sensational romance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:24 IST

Sensex crashes 485 points, Nifty sinks below 11,000 as media,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended morning losses around noon on Thursday tracking global cues as both US and Asian markets fell on less-than-expected dovish remarks from the US Fed Reserve.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:22 IST

Sales growth boosts production in July, PMI at two-month high of 52.5

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Economic growth in India's manufacturing industry was sustained in July with companies scaling up production in response to a quicker upturn in factory orders, according to IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:03 IST

BharatPe launches first ad campaign with Salman Khan, to invest...

New Delhi [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe - India's leading fintech company, pioneering in UPI payments and digital lending for shop owners, is launching its brand campaign with Salman Khan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:43 IST

Escorts posts over 13 pc decline in tractor sales during July

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd said on Thursday its agri machinery division sold 4,860 tractors in July against 5,610 in the same month of last year, marking a decline of 13.4 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:49 IST

Ashok Leyland Q1 profit drops by 45 pc to Rs 230 crore, to raise...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group and the country's second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has reported 45 per cent drop in its profit after tax at Rs 230 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 422 crore in the same quarter o

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:19 IST

Equity indices back in negative zone, Wipro and Bharti Infratel gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were lower again during early hours on Thursday tracking global cues as both US and Asian markets fell on less-than-expected dovish remarks from the US Fed Reserve.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 04:51 IST

Federal Reserve cuts interest rate for first time since 2008...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut down its interest rates -- for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis -- by a quarter percentage point in an attempt to ward off the possibility of an economic downturn.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:45 IST

Robot to help people recover Impounded Cars in Russian Capital

Moscow (Russia) July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moscow's Government Contact Centre has been in operation since 2011 and includes the city's information and dispatch services. It currently processes about 2.5 million queries from citizens every month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:35 IST

Industrial production grows by 0.2 pc in June from 4.3 pc in May

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The output of India's eight core infrastructure industries grew 0.2 per cent in June on a year-on-year basis, the government said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:20 IST

Increase in buffer stock inadequate to resolve sugar surplus: Ind-Ra

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday said that the one million tonne increase in buffer stock of sugar announced recently by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is incrementally positive but may not be enough to address the prevailing surplus

Read More
iocl