Federal Bank elevates Shalini Warrier as Additional Executive Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Private sector lender Federal Bank said on Thursday that its Chief Operating Officer Shalini Warrier has taken over as Additional Executive Director on the board of directors for a period of three years.

She has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer since joining the bank in November 2015. In May last year, Warrier took additional charge as Business Head for Retail Products.

A member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, she is also a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

Warrier is in charge of spearheading the digital strategy and enhancing operational excellence through automation and digitalisation designed to improve client experience besides focusing on optimising the cost of delivery.

"She will play a key role in all initiatives designed to deliver greater value to stakeholders," the bank said in a statement.

Warrier brings with her more than 25 years of banking experience. She has worked with Standard Chartered Bank in multiple disciplines across various geographies that include India, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

