BitMart - FESS
FESS partners with BitMart

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:06 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): FESS Chain Announced their major breakthrough partnership with BitMart.
FESS Chain is a Proof of Proof data Mechanics focusing on the issues in the present Ecosphere of Blockchain. FESS was launched on 1st May and had cleared Major milestones in their way. FESS has Pre IEO sessions at Vindax BitcoinUs and ExMarkets. BitcoinUs is their Banking Partner as well.
After a lot of speculations about the main IEO of FESS and their first product called FessPay. BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform, aims to expand their business in the fast-growing emerging markets.
Fesspay is a unique peer to peer exchange system launched by Fess Chain. Fesspay enables users with direct payment methods via their bank accounts. By offering a smoother, faster and secure way to transact fiat on a 24*7 basis, Fesspay makes it possible for users to purchase crypto-currency with only 1 per cent transaction fee, removing the barriers for digital currency investment in India.
"In India, there are lots of difficulties while trading into crypto markets. Reason Being is a lack of volume, Price differences as compared to International rates, That's why we came up with FessPay. While BitMart is has a healthy volume for traders and the safest place to trade. Founder and CEO Sheldon Xia was looking forward to expanding in India. He was really impressed with the Concept of initiating a transaction within Clicks and that too at a very lower FEE of 1 per cent. This Partnership will increase its User Base in India they Believe," said Durga Prasad Tripathi, Founder and CEO FESS Chain.
Users Will be able to Use FESS Tokens in order to make transactions Hustle free after The IEO as of now users will be able to use USDT to deposit and withdraw.
"Exchange has been finalized and IEO is expected in December. But don't consider it as an official announcement, its only FessPay we are talking," he added.
This content is provided by NewsVoir.

