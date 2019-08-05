Durga Prasad, Founder, Fesschain
Durga Prasad, Founder, Fesschain

Fesschain - Indian start-up trying to solve issues plaguing Block chain

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:06 IST

New Delhi [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): While the block chain ecosystem has evolved a lot in the past few years, however, widespread adoption of existing public block chain systems is facing multiple challenges.
Ethereum, the widely used general-purpose block chain can process less than 20 transactions per second on the core chain (Visa network processes around 45,000 transactions per second. This limitation, coupled with the popularity of the network, leads to higher cost, and long confirmation times. Low throughput, high prices, and high latency all make Ethereum unsuitable to run scalable services.
An Indian startup FESS - 'Future of Electronic Settlement System' is trying to provide the solution to the scalability issue, but the FESS tokens also offer true versatility when it comes to utility. FESS is the first project in the crypto space introducing Proof-of-Proof mechanism based on the familiar Proof of Work (PoW) consensus, combining with artificial intelligence and basic features of sharding.
The data in the fess' blockchain process data in fragments that too in the sidechain. While other companies charge several dollars, fesschain cost comes around $0.10 for every GB of data processed. Apart from multiple security layering, fesschain uses a privacy tool to prevent access of FESS users by any hacker or ransomware.
In a recent interview, Durga Prasad Tripathi, Global CEO, Fesschain shared details about Fesschain
What should we know about Durga Prasad Tripathi?
I belong to a very small town of state Uttar Pradesh in India. While family conditions were difficult, my grandfather wanted me to do something noteworthy in life. After completing my schooling from Lucknow, I moved to Delhi to pursue Law. Since childhood, I had a keen interest in exploring and experimenting. During my college days, I started trading in the share markets and achieved great success with my market Analysis start-up.
What is Fesschain? How did it happen?
Speed, scalability, and safety are key fundamental issues currently faced by the block chain, especially, when combined together. With Fesschain, we are building a sustainable ecosystem capable of keeping the shortcomings in check. Apart from our multiple offerings, we are giving facility to the developer to build their products on Fess ecosystem.
While most of the popular block chains technologies are struggling with the sluggish nature of the transaction speed on a scale, thanks to the Neutrino Framework, Fesschain transaction speed increases instead of getting slowed down.
I first came into touch with Crypto currencies in 2017, when it was getting popularity in India due to soaring prices. While I initially entered this space with the aim of trading, I also got interested in technology, and its mechanism which led me to the conclusion that Block chain is going to be the future.
What kind of services/applications can be empowered by Fesschain?
Fesschain is developing a DApps platform, where individuals and enterprises with an idea can build a product quickly with the use of FESS fast and safe platform. Services such as education, health, supply chain, social and publishing, are being developed with the help of FESS.
What is the commercial implication of Fesschain?
Fesschain is designed to provide featured safety to record off-chain data, and supply chain mechanics to benefit both the organized and unorganized sectors. Additionally, Participants on our block chain would be able to execute multiple smart contacts simultaneously, thus making it extremely feasible for business operations.
How can the Crypto community reap benefits from Fesschain?
Fesschain capabilities are not limited to fund transactions, we aim to align all those real use case possibilities within a single frame and become beneficial for everyone, whether an individual or a commercial entity. Apart from transacting in a safe environment, from small dispute redressal system to running giant data fraud management Fesschain has answers of everything.
With Fesschain people can literally accomplish their day-to-day tasks performed online without leaving our platform. What can we expect from Fesschain in future? Through Fesschain, we are committed to spread the benefits of block chain into the mainstream world. Additionally, we want to use, 'Barter System', one of the building blocks of Fesschain to enable people to take advantage of a versatile native token across multiple services available on Fesschain platform.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:36 IST

Purple Style labs acquires Pernia's Pop up Shop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Purple Style labs (PSL) a Mumbai headquartered premium fashion platform has acquired Pernia's Pop Up Shop (PPUS), a leading multi-brand e-commerce website which houses over 500 of India's pre-eminent designer brands.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:19 IST

Declining exports of cotton yarn, a matter of deep concern, Dr K...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr K V Srinivasan, Chairman, The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) in a statement today stated that exports Cotton Yarn from India in the first quarter of April-June 2019 have fallen by a steep 33 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:07 IST

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 offline Sales to begin across 1000 retails...

New Delhi [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announced that its newly launched first-ever Pop-Up Camera Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will be available in close to 1000 retails stores including Croma, Poorvika and other retail outlets starting from August 1

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:56 IST

Bombay Dyeing reverses losses, reports profit of Rs 27.6 crore in Q1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Wadia Group-owned Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 27.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against a net loss of Rs 93.7 crore during the same quarter of previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:28 IST

Repo rate could touch 5 pc level by March 2020: SBI report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may cut repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) in its August 7 policy meet and further reduce it by 50 to 75 bps to achieve the level of less than or equal to 5 per cent by March 2020, according to State Bank of India's research re

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:17 IST

Resolution of stressed construction companies a challenge even...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): ICRA Ratings said on Monday it sees significant challenges in the resolution of stressed construction companies, which has the likelihood of delaying the process and reducing the realisable value considerably.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:14 IST

Getting inputs from different sectors to restore confidence says FM

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted that the government is getting inputs from various sectors of economy and is responding accordingly to restore their confidence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:47 IST

1.5 Crore students to benefit from technology enabled English Program

New Delhi [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): EnglishHelper a technology-based education company helps people learn and improve their English by offering AI technology-powered learning solutions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:42 IST

Yes!poho launches a new program called 'Yes!poho Affiliate'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): Yes!poho launches a new program called 'Yes!poho Affiliate -Earn while you Sleep', the first of its kind in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:16 IST

Equity indices tumble amid global sell-off, J&K developments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were under pressure on Monday amid a sharp global sell-off but the domestic market managed to pare some losses after the government moved a bill to revoke Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:25 IST

Venky's India Q1 net profit declines 13 pc on higher input costs

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Venky's India said on Monday its net profit during April to June declined by 13 per cent to Rs 61.8 crore from Rs 71.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:07 IST

Ithuba to facilitate credit enhancement program of HGEL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd and High Ground Enterprises Ltd (HGEL), through its Singapore subsidiary gets into an advisory appointment arrangement for the specific purpose of jointly creating a 'Credit Enhancement Program'.

Read More
iocl