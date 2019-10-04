OLX ‘Auto Talk’
OLX ‘Auto Talk’

Festive season could bring cheer to the auto sector: OLX Auto Talk

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:46 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Industry experts opine that a positive change is expected in consumer sentiment as the festive season begins which is expected to bring some respite to the slump in the auto market.
As a first of its kind knowledge exchange initiative, OLX Auto Talk brings together prominent auto industry experts from organizations like FADA, IHS Markit and leaders from OLX and OLX Cash My Car.
The first edition of this initiative was graced by Saharsh Damani - CEO of Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA); Vinkesh Gulati - VP, FADA; Suman Saurabh - Manager Automotive Supply Chain and Technology at IHS Markit; Bhaskar Bagchi, GM, OLX Cash My Car and Sunny Kataria, VP Auto, OLX India.
The panel discussed a range of macroeconomic affairs impacting the automobile industry presently, including the state of the pre-owned and new car market, the role of millennial in shifting trends being witnessed in the auto sector, the state of dealerships, policy impact, the changing behaviour of auto purchase and the outlook for the industry in the near term.
Notably, the expert speakers stressed on the role of technology and Internet in driving a shift in consumer behaviour towards car buying in India. With consumers now relying on the internet for information and reviews on a car s/he may wish to purchase, their car buying/selling journeys now begin online and culminate at dealerships.
The panel observed that while footfalls may be reducing, consumer inquiries in dealerships have picked up ahead of the festive season signalling an uptick in consumer sentiment and suggesting that respite for auto makers may be round the corner. For pre-owned cars, the demand continues to be steady and on an upward trajectory, driven largely by value smart millennials who are digitally savvy, seek choices, maximize value and are conscious of their impact on the environment.
"While the new regulations around BS VI emission is expected to impact the demand for new cars in the future, for this festive season in particular we are witnessing a strong bounce back in consumer sentiments that will have a positive impact on the auto sector sales. At a time like this, millennials are undoubtedly crucial to the overall growth. Millennials are increasingly seeking convenience in their car buying journeys which they are able to do so due to the ease of access to information. I think emerging technology trends such as Virtual Reality led car inspection/car showrooms will define the way people buy cars in the future. In terms of the pre-owned car market, we see the industry as complementary to the growth of the new car market," said Saharsh Damani, CEO, FADA.
"Of late, inquiries that are being received by auto dealers have grown and we expect the same to translate into good sales. Coming just before the festive season suggests that customer sentiments are high and positive, which is a matter of good cheer! The sales in October will be crucial to the revival of the new car industry. While the urban markets are showing a sign of revival albeit at a slow pace, rural segment continues to show a diminished appetite for automobiles especially for 2 wheelers and commercial vehicles. We are increasingly moving towards a scenario where OEM's will seek to forge partnerships in order to leverage each other's strengths and this will become more prominent in times to come. Unlike the new car market, growth in the pre-owned car market place growth remains steady. The formal organisation of the pre-owned car market by online marketplaces has encouraged the requisite trust in the ecosystem," said Vinkesh Gulati, VP, FADA.
Talking about the growing importance of millennials driving demand cars, experts from OLX and IHS, opined on the role of pre-owned marketplaces behind the same.
"Millennial are increasingly opting for digital platforms such as online marketplaces to obtain data and evaluate their options prior to making a purchase. Digital aggregators of used car sales business have not only made the sector more structured and accessible but they are also a mine house of data considering the consumer preference of cars and feature in different price brackets," said Suman Saurabh, Manager Automotive Supply Chain and Technology at IHS Markit.
"I am glad that the migration to BS VI is being right now rather than later on, as it helps the industry to be competent as per global emission standards. Despite the current slowdown year, there is still great potential for the Indian Automotive industry to grow and OEMs should aim to bring refreshed products in terms of design and features for the now aware Indian consumer," he added.
"Millennials are increasingly seeking convenience and value for their cars which is driving them towards organised platforms like OLX Cash My Car when it comes to selling their cars, where they get instant value realisation for their cars by spending just an hour at the store. Dealers are increasingly tapping into this base as a large and regular source of inventory for pre-owned cars," said Bhaskar Bagchi, GM, OLX Cash My Car.
"For millennial, technology such as voice assistants, smart connectivity features, etc is a key motivation for purchasing a pre-owned car. A pre-owned car offers them a value option to not compromise on such desires," said Sunny Kataria, VP Auto, OLX India.
"The demand for pre-owned cars continues to rise and is only limited by a constrained supply in the market. With the market touching $25 billion by 2023 there exists large headroom for the growth for the pre-owned car market. Buying a car still remains an aspiration for millions and the sharing economy has not impacted the demand for pre-owned cars since millennial still want to own cars as a prized asset," he added.
The panel concluded that, while the industry is facing some challenges, there exists a significant opportunity for the industry to grow on the back of innovation, fuelled by technology.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:41 IST

JSL Lifestyle participates in an exhibition organised by Indian Railways

New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): JSL Lifestyle, an absolute subsidiary of Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) redefining the usage of stainless steel, participated in an exhibition organised by Indian Railways to highlight its contribution in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:28 IST

Schneider Electric announces new web address and the latest features

New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): To simplify website access and improve user experience on the digital channels, Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has updated its web domain.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:17 IST

1st A320neo Simulator in North India inaugurated at FSTC

Gurugram/New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pradeep Singh Kharola- Secretary (MoCA) in the presence of Arun Kumar- DG (DGCA) inaugurated the new Airbus A320neo simulator at Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC), Gurugram, giving an additional boost to the requirement of trained pilots.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:13 IST

KONE opens new technology and innovation center in Pune; hires new talent

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): To further strengthen its capabilities and competences in new digital services area and Enterprise IT, KONE has inaugurated a new technology and innovation function in Pune, India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:13 IST

Textiles Minister Smriti Irani to represent India at World...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani will participate in the plenary session of World Cotton Day being observed from October 7 to 11 at Geneva in Switzerland.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:10 IST

Mavenir opens New Center of Innovation in Stockholm

Stockholm/New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native Network Software Provider and a leader in accelerating software network transformation for communications service providers (CSPs), has opened another Center of Innovation, now in Stockholm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:55 IST

Bandhan Bank, Gruh Finance to merge on October 17

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank and Ahmedabad-based Gruh Finance said on Friday that all the regulatory hurdles have been overcome for their merger, with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) clearing the scheme of amalgamation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:08 IST

Sensex drops 434 points after RBI cuts repo rate and GDP forecast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The interest rate cut by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) failed to boost market sentiment on Friday as equity benchmarks fell after the central bank also lowered its forecast of GDP growth rate to 6.1 per cent for the current financial year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:29 IST

India's largest social impact platform, The Better India...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Where do you shop for a bamboo toothbrush with charcoal bristles? How about a classy rug made of recycled pet bottles? Super cute reusable cloth diapers for newborns? Karnival.com is the place for eco-friendly alternatives to common single

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:20 IST

RBI's dovish stance point to further rate reductions but lower...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Reduction of interest rate by 0.25 per cent by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the accompanying dovish statement keeps the door open for future reductions to revive economic growth amid volatile global trade, experts said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:12 IST

12th edition of Asian Business and Social Forum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): 12th edition of Asian Business and Social Forum and the fourth edition of India's Greatest Brands and Leaders 2018-19 was held at Taj Lands End Hotel, Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:07 IST

P&G announces its commitment towards menstrual hygiene at the...

New Delhi [India] Oct 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Procter & Gamble (P&G), today pledged to extend the impact of its flagship educational 'Mother-Daughter Menstrual Health & Hygiene' program to five crore girls by the end of 2022.

Read More
iocl