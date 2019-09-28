ICCPL
Festive Season to bring Cheer to the Real Estate Market

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 17:00 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The festive season heralds from September and it is the time when people are keen for new investments and purchases.
Property advisers and experts expect sales during the festival season that runs from September to the end of December to rise as much 50 per cent from a year ago.
To recoup the sales and to cash in on the sentiments property developers come up with discounts and schemes to attract buyers, offering freebies such as gold coins, car, holiday trip and modular kitchen.
Data Available with PropTiger.com show that home sales during the festive season invariably increase for a variety of reasons. In the October-December quarter of FY19, for instance, home sales increased by 30 per cent. While sales volumes decreased in the quarters that followed, they are expected to see an upward movement during the upcoming festive season.
While the liquidity crunch and a ban on subvention schemes might keep developers from launching mega festive discount offers that typically are a big attraction for buyers during the festive season, the reduction in interest rates and easy availability of ready-to-move-in affordable homes are likely to be the big drivers of demand during the festive season this year.
Charms India presents Baap Of All Offers 2.0 in its ready to move in project Charms Castle located in Rajnagar Extension, where 500+ families already residing. Perspective buyers get a chance to win jackpot gifts worth Rs 50 lakh along with all benefits of PMAY.
The 'Avanta Business Center' has launched a special offer wherein the Company will waive two months of rent provided a customer books office space for a year. This effectively means a customer pays rent only for 10 months and enjoys the office space for a year.
KW Group has come up with festive schemes from Navratri to Diwali at KW Delhi6 and KW Shrishti. In KW Delhi6 the group is offering 10 Gram Gold Coin on each and every booking, 6 per cent GST Waiver, Lease Guarantee on Carpet Area at Rs. 200/sq. ft. for Lower Ground Floor, First Floor and Second Floor, Rs 250/sq ft for Upper Ground Floor and buyers of KW Srishti gets assured 10 Gram Gold Coin on every booking and No GST.
County Group owing to the festive season has come up with Navratra Lucky Draw where the group has announced on spot booking along with assured gifts - Apple iPhone X, Apple IPad Mini, 8 gms gold coin, Sony Home Theatre etc for its newly launched project at Greater Noida West - CoCo County.
Adding to it, the group is also offering assured i-Phone 11 Pro with every booking at its another project - County 107, Sector 107, Noida.
Urbainia Spaces Pvt Limited another realty major offering Dinnerware Samsung Tabs on every booking of 100 Sq ft and 200 Sq ft at its commercial project - Urbania Trinity, located in Greater Noida West.
This Festive Season from 1st October onwards, Aditya Developers is offering ready possession flats at discounted rates of up to 15 per cent and on top of that also a rental scheme with rentals up to Rs 25,000/- per month on a 3 BHK unit.
Delhi NCR's leading real estate consulting firm wealth clinic offering assured gifts holiday trip, electronic gadgets, gold coin and movie tickets on every booking done in Navratri.
GBP Group, one of the leading real estate players of Tri City is showering number of offers across its projects in Chandigarh, Mohali, Aerocity, Zirakpur, Peer Muchalla, Dera Bassi, Kharar, Ludhiana, Nawanshahar and Dharamshala. The group on booking of its property is giving buyers a chance to win a single and couple trip to Dubai. Adding to it the group is offering a gold coin, Double door refrigerator, microwave, 40'' LED screen and One Plus 7.
Another prime realtor from Punjab, Motia Group, has introduced bumper offer at its project Motia Royal Citi, Zirakpur where a person buying property at the project will not just get free home furnishing worth Rs 5 Lac but will also stand a chance to win a car. Booking at Motia Royal Citi gives a customer a chance to win a gold coin.
SAVFAB Group one of the leading real estate developer in NCR is offering freebies like Registry, GST, Car Parking and Club membership in its 2, 3, 4 BHK ready to move flat located at NH -24, Ghaziabad, where the price started Rs 31.75 lakh onwards.
Rise Resorts and Residency has come up with an existing festive offer where customers on booking Rise Sports Villa stand a chance of winning a Honda City car.
Delhi NCR based realty major, Ansal Housing has announced 10 gram gold coin at on spot booking of units at Highland Park, Gurugram. The group is offering AC in all rooms, modular kitchen with hob and chimney, complimentary Club membership and free maintenance for 1 year post possession. 20:80 payment plan has also been introduced by the group for its customers.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

