Festive shopping at Reliance Digital Stores made easy with Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): This festive season, Bajaj Finserv has partnered with Reliance Digital to bring exclusive deals on latest electronics, gadgets, accessories, household appliances, mobiles, laptops etc.

Customers can enjoy these rewarding offers on a variety of products when they shop at any of the Reliance Digital stores by availing hassle-free finance from Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv. These offers are available to customers across all Reliance Digital stores in India.

1. Benefits up to Rs 5,000: Customers shopping at Reliance Digital stores, can avail festive benefits on their purchases, by simply applying for No Cost EMI finance facility from Bajaj Finserv available at the store. By doing so, they can avail benefits up to Rs 5,000 in their BFL Mobikwik wallet.

Terms and Conditions:

* To Opt-in for the offer, customer needs to mandatorily SMS "UTSAV" to "8424009661" using the same mobile number used for availing the loan.

* Offer valid from October 31, 2020 to November 17, 2020 inclusive of both dates.

* To avail the offer, invoicing also should be done during the offer period.

* DTH, Recharge and Wallet Cashback Vouchers will be communicated through SMS, email, notification and will be uploaded in BFL Experia by March 1, 2021.

* Reliance Digital Discount Coupon can be redeemed within 90 days of coupon receipt for minimum purchase of 10 times the coupon value. (For instance, Rs. 500 coupon can be redeemed on minimum purchase of Rs. 5000. Coupon would be not applicable on selected brands.

* Mobile Recharge, DTH and Wallet cashback vouchers can be redeemed only once at BFL Mobikwik wallet & for 100 per cent of recharge value or voucher value whichever is lower.

* Reliance Digital Discount Coupon will be communicated through SMS to mobile number registered with Bajaj Finserv.

* Vouchers shall be communicated only after 3 successful EMI clearances.

2. Benefits up to Rs 6,500 for Credit Card holders: Customers making purchases using any credit card stand a chance to avail rewards worth Rs 6,500 on purchases made at Reliance Digital stores.



3. Benefits and rewards up to Rs 12,500: All existing Bajaj Finserv RBL bank Super Card holders will get the benefit of up to Rs 6,500 on purchases made at Reliance Digital store. In addition, they will get additional reward points up to 30000 which is equal to Rs 6,000 on different purchases. In total, Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard holders, stand to benefit up to Rs 12,500.





4. Reliance Digital1000 Promotion Offer

As a festive gift from Reliance Digital, shoppers will also get an AJIO voucher worth up to Rs. 1000. Using this Reliance Digital1000 Promotion offer coupon customers can make purchase specified products on AJIO platform. To be eligible for this, customers need to make a minimum purchase of Rs. 3,000 at Reliance Digital.

The voucher will be valid till November 30, 2020 i.e. it will need to be redeemed on or before November 30, 2020. Note that this Reliance Digital1000 Promotion Offer is non-transferable, non-negotiable and non-encashed.

5. EMI Refund Scheme

Customers taking a Bajaj Finance consumer loan to purchase any products from Reliance Digital will also get the benefit of 1 EMI refund scheme on select models. This scheme is available on:

* LG LED's & Audio, Water Purifier, Washing Machines and Air Conditioner's

* Selected models of SONY LED televisions

* All Samsung LED televisions of 43" and above screen sizes

* All Samsung Refrigerators of 300 liters and above

* An additional 5 per cent Cash Back on Liebherr refrigerators of 220 Litre-260 litre and 10 per cent Cash Back on Liebherr refrigerators of 290 Ltr and above

For customers availing EMI financing from BFL there is no capping on the 1 EMI refund amount. However, for customers making the payment with their credit card, there is a capping of up to Rs. 3,000.

Hassle-free finance for a great shopping experience:

To provide a hassle-free finance for a great shopping experience at Reliance Digital stores, customers can check their pre-approved loan limit, by simply scanning the QR code or giving a missed call on 7517-000-000.

New customers looking to avail No Cost EMI finance from the company can do so in a quick and paperless process. They need to submit their E-Mandate, C-KYC and OTP Agreement to avail of a consumer finance loan from Bajaj Finserv to pay for their festive purchases.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

