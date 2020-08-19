FIA Global expands footprint in Asian markets

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): FIA Global, a leading fintech company in digital payment and distribution systems for the last-mile financial inclusion in India and Nepal, on Wednesday announced its fintech operation in Bangladesh.

FIA Global will provide financial products for low-income customers in the country. As a part of these plans, local and national entrepreneurs will be offered services like utility bill payments, insurance, pension scheme, institutional credits for the unorganised sector.

"The gender gap in financial access in Bangladesh presents an opportunity for FIA to replicate our successful financial inclusion model for women there," said Sudip Banerjee, Chief Risk Officer of FIA Global.

The company endeavours to increase awareness on how the under-served can capitalise on the digital growth opportunity.

It also enables individuals to avail an array of services -- banking, micro credit, digital collections and recoveries, insuretech, digital payment solutions including Bharat Bill Pay, global remittances including Nepal Money Transfer and access to other socially impactful products and services.

(ANI)

