Fiinovation impacts a million lives amid coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), a Delhi based CSR consultancy joined the COVID-19 fight by initiating the distribution of food kits and essential commodities to help the most vulnerable communities during lockdown.

The largest lockdown in the world to flatten the COVID curve left the poor Indian population at the brink of hunger crisis. Heart wrenching stories of poor migrants abandoned on streets with no food and money walking hundreds of miles, started floating around.

The sudden economic disruption triggered by the lockdown left almost 12 crore people in India - daily wager labourers, migrant workers, small shop owners, - jobless in April, according to Centre For Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

In an effort to combat the food insecurity created by the lockdown, Fiinovation started distributing food essentials and dry ration kits in the slum areas of Delhi-NCR. And soon to address the widespread hunger and to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, they initiated several relief programs with the support of their partners, to provide direct relief to the families of daily-wage earners, migrants, industrial workers, and other marginalised groups in India's worst affected districts. Over the span of two months, Fiinovation provided food to over a million needy people who were struggling to survive the lockdown.

"When we started our relief work we realized, it was nothing like we've ever witnessed before, the underprivileged community was living under constant economic and social distress created by the pandemic. We knew the situation demanded collaborative action and ramping up our response was the only way forward," said Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), while talking about the initiative.

"We relied on the partnerships that we have built over the years, and we are grateful to our partners who stepped up to help the vulnerable section of the community navigate through the crisis," he further added.

The organization is committed to creating a positive impact on communities across India, by designing value based CSR interventions and bridging the gap between corporate and civil society organizations. Fiinovation intends to scale up their support beyond providing food security to the lower strata of society, who might be pushed deep into poverty due to the unprecedented crisis.

