Fiinovation partners with leading automotive Tyre manufacturer for 3 projects in Rajasthan

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:57 IST

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) partnered with a leading automotive tyre, tubes manufacturer, recently for the evaluation of its three CSR projects running in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.
The three projects aim at elevating the socio-economic condition of the targeted region through programmes and activities focused at generating awareness about basic hygiene and sanitation practices, improving the quality and quantity of drinking water, and livelihood generation.
As part of the collaboration, Fiinovation has assessed the status of on-ground implementation of the projects and the impact they created in uplifting the socio-economic status of the targeted communities. The association also aids in developing an understanding of the sustainability quotient of the three projects.
The villages of Rajsamand district have witnessed a sharp decline in the infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate since the inception of the projects. Increased access to mobile health vans has resulted in the improvement of the health of pregnant women and infants.
The local communities have adopted basic hygiene and sanitation practices as a result of multiple awareness and sensitisation drives conducted on the importance of it. The intervention has also addressed the water needs on the ground and improved access to water through hand-pump repairing, water tank construction and Anicut construction.
"Equitable access to water, adequate in terms both of quantity and quality and access to primary healthcare should be provided for all, especially those who suffer a disadvantage or social exclusion", said Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO of Fiinovation.
"Realisation of the universal right to water and sanitation requires a concerted effort by governments, civil society organisations, the private sector and communities to work together for change", he added.
