Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 in association with ORGANIC INDIA

New Delhi [India] Dec 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ORGANIC INDIA believes in being a vehicle of consciousness in the global market by creating a holistic and sustainable business modality, which inspires, promotes and supports true wellness and respect for all beings and for Mother Nature.

Their mission is to be a trustworthy and innovative global leader in providing genuine organic true wellness products and solutions for conscious, healthy living.

The Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards is an annual star-studded gala. It's an exclusive event celebrating the most stylish celebrities in Bollywood and raising a toast to all things fashionable.

The awards hosted many popular stars such as Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Ananya Pandey, Manish Malhotra, Kartik Aryan, Ayushmaan Khurana, Malaika Arora, Sunny Leone, Kiara Advani and many more.

ORGANIC INDIA was an associate sponsor at the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards, 2019. Along with the awards, ORGANIC INDIA gift bags were much loved and appreciated, were handed out to the stars.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

