Filmmaker reboots TVC shooting industry in Odisha with resolution for refinement

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/ThePRTree): New-age filmmaker who has won the most coveted one-show international advertising of Creativity, Neil Dasgupta has ventured into the Odisha Market with two memorable TVCs.

His efforts in the field has got him recognition winning the 'One Show', 'Goafest', and several regional awards. Under his leadership, his brand 'Ex Agency Rediffusion' won the 'Agency of the Year' title for five consecutive years at the Kolkata award fest.

He is currently garnering appreciation while working with one of the most famous spice companies of Odisha.

The foundation for both his upcoming projects is aimed towards creatively utilizing the product as both a symbol and a solution to the demands and aspirations of the middle class when it comes to a festival bonanza offer. The campaign has resulted in a tremendous response for the brand in terms of sales and visibility.

He holds experience of 25 years of working in the advertising industry with international brands like ITC, Tata Steel, Volkswagen, Colgate, Gold Flake, Tata Trusts, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Taj Group, Airtel, MTS, Eveready, Tata Motors, Reliance, Onida, TVS Tyres, Emami, ABP, Shyam Steel, Hoichoi, Nuvoco, Dabur, Zee Tv, etc which has contributed to an extensive grip over the market. He has also WORKED WITHCelebrities like Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Brendon McCullum, AB De Villiers, MS Dhoni, Akshay Kumar, Jaqueline Fernandes, Dinesh Kartik, Farhan Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut, Sourav Ganguly, Prosenjit, Jaya Ahsan, Arpita Chatterjee, Kwaraj Mukherjee, Tulika Bose, Femina Miss India Winners 2019 to name a few, in his projects.



Speaking about his experience in the industry Neil said, "As long as you are good at your work, people's opinions don't cause any obstacles in your career. I have often experienced that your potential is analyzed in regards to how serious you are towards your job. Hence, I live in a space of radical love and gratitude. I have always believed that we should always appreciate the small steps. The map of my life that unfolded was utterly because I was paying attention to the little steps."

Although Neil has repeatedly been surrounded with challenges, he still manages to knock them out of the park.

When asked about his company, he further added, "Brainspun Communications is one of East India's leading content making houses. After spending over 25 years in advertising across many top advertising agencies in India, I established this leading content house as advertising has moved more into the content space."

As a visiting professor across various institutions, Neil has been interacting and sharing his knowledge with many young minds in the business of communication. He feels that the industry is a fair place for those who are honest towards their work. As an FTII Pune alumnae, Neil holds a degree in Film Appreciation and by now has directed more than 250 ad films and three music videos.

With an aim of spreading the magic of his work in Odisha, Neil is all set to work with some more local brands in near future. Neil Dasgupta has also collaborated with Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra of Signature 24 Productions, a highly known name in Eastern Indian Entertainment Fraternity as the Director of the upcoming National docudrama Based on Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand.

