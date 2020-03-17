Filmmaker Saurabh Thakur launches debut novel 'Aham'

New Delhi [India] March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Earlier this year, filmmaker Saurabh Thakur launched his debut novel 'Aham', a bold step for the fantasy fiction genre in India. The book has been published by Locksley Hall Publishing and is priced at Rs 299.

Aham is the story of creation set in a world where demons, spirits, and humans inhabit different realms, and the world of humans is protected by a race of warriors called Rekhyts.

The book deals with the concepts of war, morals, revenge and the struggles of two individuals who are looking to create an identity for themselves. Vaanee, a demon princess is looking for revenge against the spirits for past wrongs.

Her quest leads to her reluctantly declaring war on the human realm. Rwiju, a powerful Rekhyt with a lost past, must find his own powers and purpose before the entire creation descends into chaos.

"I've always been a fan of the fantasy fiction genre. It could be books, movies, TV series etc. If I hear about dragons, warriors, spirits or anything along those lines, you already have me hooked on. For me, personally, this book was a lot of fun to write. I absolutely love getting lost with these sorts of fantasies and just writing myself into a corner. It's a book I've put a lot of thought into, and if you're into the fantasy fiction genre, its a book you wouldn't wanna miss out on", said Saurabh on the launch of the book.

Aham is an easy-read, taking your mind on different adventures in a world that reflects many issues we face in the real world. What separates Aham from most other books is that there are no antagonists or protagonists. In a refreshing take, the book has a set of powerful female characters that play a major role in the story.

"It was a pleasure working with Saurabh on this book. As there are many hardcore fans of 'Game of Thrones', we were confident that the book would be well received by readers interested in the fantasy-fiction genre. 'Aham' is a must-read and we are sure that it will enthrall all those who read it", said the editorial team at Locksley Hall Publishing.

An alumnus of Modern School, Barakhamba Road, St Xavier's Calcutta and Xavier's Institute of Communication, Mumbai, Saurabh Thakur is a filmmaker with a vastly diverse range of work that include working on the promos for the TV show Mahadev, working with CNN News 18's promo team and making various short films which have earned him accolades from over 40 film festivals around the globe.

'Aham' is Saurabh's first venture as an author and is available for order on Amazon, and Pustak Mandi.

Blurb of the book

Two great destinies are set to collide in a war that will change the order of the universe. Vaanee, a powerful demon princess, rouses her kin to seek revenge against the Spirits. But the Rekhyts stand in between her quest to bring the Spirits on the battlefield.

Rwiju, a young and exceptional Rekhyt warrior with a mysterious past, holds the key to this epic war. As chaos prepares to engulf the worlds, will Rwiju be able to find the answers hidden in his past or will the worlds come crashing down around him?

