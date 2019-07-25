Final call for applications: International Transfer Programme at Manipal University

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), one of India's leading private universities, synonymous with excellence, invites last round of applications from aspiring engineers for its International Transfer Programme offered by International Centre for Applied Sciences (ICAS).

This unique programme provides engineering aspirants the flexibility to complete first two years of study at MAHE and following two years such as USA, UK, Australia, Germany, Canada, France and many more by transferring their credits obtained from first two years of study.

On completion of the programme, the student can obtain an Engineering Degree awarded by the destination international university. In case, students do not opt for the international transfer, they can continue their third year of study at Manipal Academy of Higher Education and on its completion can obtain BSc (Applied Science) degree.

Over the years, about 160 plus foreign universities have been accepting ICAS credits, thus offering a wide range of universities from which the ICAS students can pursue their final two years. The students are free to apply to any other foreign university of their choice thus providing them a wide platform to jump-start a successful career.

Students aspiring to study abroad can now pursue their dreams and also save close to 40 per cent cost when compared to studying all four years of engineering abroad. Over the past, few years ICAS has seen students successfully complete this programme and provided them a wide global platform to jump-start a successful career.

The students also benefit from the flexibility of choosing or changing the branch or major area of specialisation after entering the programme at foreign universities, for example, a student who has for a mechanical branch may change to aircraft or automotive streams

Specializations offered at ICAS:

* Aeronautical / Aviation

* Chemical

* Civil

* Computer Science

* Electrical & Electronics

* Mechanical

* Mechatronics

Admissions close on 31st July 2017.

