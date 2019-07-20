The commission was constituted on November 27, 2017
Finance Commission to visit Chhattisgarh from July 23 to 25

Jul 20, 2019

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission headed by Chairman N K Singh will visit Chhattisgarh from July 23 to 25.
During its stay, the commission will meet representatives of the state's panchayati raj institutions, rural and urban local bodies, and political parties. It will also have a meeting with officials of trade and industry bodies.
A presentation will be made by the Additional Chief Secretary for Home and Director General of Police on 'Combating Naxal Extremism in Chhattisgarh.' The commission will review a presentation on the Naya Raipur Project at Atal Nagar and then visit Naya Raipur.
On the last day, the commission will have a detailed meeting with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleagues to discuss the state finances.
