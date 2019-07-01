Finance Commission to visit Madhya Pradesh from July 3 to 5

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission headed by Chairman N K Singh will visit Madhya Pradesh from July 3 to 5 to have detailed meetings with Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other key stakeholders.

The members accompanying Singh will be Ashok Lahiri, A N Jha, Anoop Singh, and Ramesh Chand, according to an official statement.

On the first day, the Finance Commission will have a meeting with the Accountant General of Madhya Pradesh.

It is scheduled to have separate meetings with representatives of rural and urban local bodies besides trade and industry leaders.

It will also meet the state Finance Minister and representatives of local political parties, according to a statement issued on Monday.

On the second day, the Finance Commission will meet the Chief Minister Nath along with his other Cabinet colleagues and senior state government officers.

The Commission is scheduled to visit Indore where it will be given a presentation by the Indian Institute of Management Indore on 'Evaluation of Finances of Madhya Pradesh.'

The 15th Finance Commission was constituted in November 2017 to give recommendations for devolution of taxes and other fiscal matters for five fiscal years starting April 1, 2020. Its main tasks are to strengthen cooperative federalism, improve the quality of public spending and help protect fiscal stability. (ANI)

