Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs Goods and Services Tax Council meeting

New Delhi (India), Mar 14 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday chaired Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting in New Delhi today.

The Finance Ministry has issued a statement on the gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the month of February this year, which has been pegged at Rs 1,05,366 crore.

According to the Union Finance Ministry, the GST revenues during the month of February 2020 from domestic transactions have shown a growth of 12 per cent over the revenue during February last year.

Taking into account the GST collected from the import of goods, the total revenue during February 2020 has increased by 8 per cent compared to the revenue of February 2019.

During this month, the GST on import of goods has shown a negative growth of 2 percent as compared to February 2019.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry had said that the country is saving Rs 1 lakh crore by removing corruption and wrongdoing through the efficient use of technology. (ANI)