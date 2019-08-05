Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo)

Finance Minister Sitharaman to meet industry leaders in a bid to fix economy

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a series of meetings this week to take stock of the economy which has witnessed a downturn in recent quarters, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.
On Tuesday, she will meet representatives of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. With about 6.34 crore units across the country, MSMEs employ 12 crore people and contribute 20 per cent to the GDP and 45 per cent of overall exports from India.
On August 7, Sitharaman will meet business leaders from the automobile sector. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will also participate in the meeting.
About two lakh jobs have been cut across automobile dealerships in the past three months as vehicle retailers tide over the impact of an unprecedented sales slump. Passenger vehicles segment has been the worst hit with sales continuing to decline for almost a year now.
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) has warned of 10 lakh job cuts in the auto sector if the trend continues.
On August 8, the Finance Minister is scheduled to meet industry bodies. A day later, she will meet financial market chiefs from the BSE India, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and mutual fund houses.
On August 11, Sitharaman will meet with representatives from the real estate industry and home buyers. All the meetings will be attended by union ministers of the concerned sectors.
Earlier this month, Crisil ratings revised India's FY20 growth estimate downwards from 7.1 per cent to 6.9 per cent due to the weak monsoon, slowing global growth and sluggish high-frequency data for the first quarter. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:39 IST

UP Police drives female hygiene with Niine

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 05 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Uttar Pradesh Police is reaching out and driving improvement in infrastructure facilities for girl and women in academies, schools, and police stations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:58 IST

MIT School of Distance Education revamped its study material for...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) is among the topmost educational institutions of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:52 IST

Udaipur set to host India's largest education Brainstorm

New Delhi [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): The third edition of India's largest education brainstorming event, the ScooNews Global Educators Fest (SGEF) will be held on August 09 and 10 in Udaipur- the City of Lakes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:33 IST

Reliance to buy 87.6 pc stake Google-backed Fynd for Rs 295 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd (RIIHL) is investing Rs 295.25 crore in Mumbai-based Fynd as part of its focus on consumer businesses and mobile phone services.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:03 IST

Furukawa Electric introduces contribution to linear motorcar technology

Kofu [Japan], Aug 5 (ANI): The "Linear Chuo Shinkansen" is conducted for practical use with the latest Japanese technology which is superconducting. There is also an effort to utilise superconductivity in the field of renewable energy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:58 IST

Business activity growth returns on back of surging new orders: PMI

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Indian service providers signalled that their subdued business performance at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2019-20 dissipated in July with activity returning to growth and new work intakes rising at the fastest rate in just under three years, a private

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:50 IST

OOH digital signage: Will India catch-up with the rest of the world?

Singapore, Aug 5 (ANI): Singapore-based advertising technology firm, Moving Walls, announced last week that it will be launching a suit of digital and automation tools to aid media owners in India with audience data to help digitise their selling process.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:05 IST

Nestle to set up Rs 700 crore factory in Gujarat's Sanand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): FMCG major Nestle India is setting up its ninth factory in the country at Sanand in Gujarat with an initial investment of Rs 700 crore over two years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:00 IST

Texas Instruments India, AICTE, DST, IIM-B to bring India...

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India] August 05(ANI/NewsVoir): Texas Instruments India (TI India), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the statutory body and a national-level council for technical education in India, Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Indian Institute of Managem

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:21 IST

Sensex takes a sharp plunge, Nifty PSU banks down over 4 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were on a weak note during early hours on Monday mainly due to negative global cues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:21 IST

Tardy progress of monsoon, lag in kharif sowing raise concerns...

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Unfavourable distribution of monsoon rainfall so far along with subdued pace of kharif sowing has raised concerns over the outlook for agriculture yields, food prices and rural sentiment, according to investment information and rating agency ICRA.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:41 IST

India calls for reducing trade imbalances at 8th RCEP...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): India has called for a balanced outcome in trade negotiations at the 8th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) inter-sessional ministerial meeting held in Beijing on August 2 and 3, an official statement said on Saturday.

Read More
iocl