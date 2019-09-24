Finance your home renovation with Bajaj Finserv personal loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the onset of festival season in India, everyone loves to renovate or redecorate their home. It's also considered an auspicious time to revamp your household. However, to be able to have a seamless home renovation process, timely financing is the key.

Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers personal loan for home improvement. This loan gives you access to requisite finance in a speedy and hassle-free process without compromising on any aspect of your home renovation. Here's how you can refurbish your home with a home renovation loan:

Strike a balance between your ideal plans and what you can afford

Whether you want to convert your existing kitchen into a modular set-up or want to redo your entire home based on a certain theme, there's no dearth of ideas. But rather than getting swept away, focus on the details. For instance, you may want a gourmet kitchen, but what does that mean to you? Do you want to have a long kitchen island or an antique table with a marble countertop? Do you want to put in a side-by-side refrigerator or will a double door fridge do?

When you ask yourself such questions, you will consider specifics, which will help you evaluate your needs and affordability. Then, you can chalk out a renovation plan that is in line with your budget.

Create a timeline for the completion

Exceeding the timeline is more or less a given in case of home renovation. This may be due to various reasons such as bad weather conditions, unavailability of the required material, and complicated electric wiring. Therefore, when creating a timeline for your renovation, expect delays and account for them to avoid disappointment.

That said, if you have a date in mind, say you want your house to be ready before the festive season, then plan accordingly and start well in advance. Further, if you are not vacating your home, the timeline can stretch even further as you have to plan when you want to renovate each part or room of the house. Finally, give good thought to the weather and take up renovation work only during the dry spells of the year.

Hire the right contractor and draw up a clear agreement

From hiring labour to procuring quality material and supervising the work, a contractor's list of responsibilities is extensive. Most importantly, a contractor also gives you an estimated cost of your project. Therefore, hiring a good contractor will go a long way in the success of your home renovation. To find the right one, consider asking your friends for recommendations.

Meet the contractor and request for a look at their earlier projects, speak to their former clients and then decide if the contractor is the right fit for your needs. Once you shortlist one, ask for his or her license and other documents to ensure you hire a genuine candidate. In addition to this, when drafting an agreement, be as clear as possible and define the terms and conditions of the project meticulously after careful evaluation to safeguard yourself against potential problems.

Procure colour samples and materials and test them

There is seldom coherence between what your house looks in your mind versus reality unless you take the necessary measures. Different times of the day have a different effect on how the colour of the wall and material of a curtain look like. If you have settled on a particular wall colour, curtain, carpet, and even flooring, order samples of the same and test how they look throughout the day. Take time to decide if you are satisfied with the look. If yes, proceed. If not, try out other ideas and freeze on a plan only when you are totally sure about it.

Select the right funding option well in advance

Finally, compare various funding options available to you. One way to finance your home renovation is by availing a home loan. However, the stringent eligibility terms, lengthy documentation, and tedious application process may make it difficult for you to obtain funds on time. Therefore, your best move may be to avail a home renovation loan from a reputed lender like Bajaj Finserv.

This customised personal loan is easy to take as you only have to meet simple eligibility terms and produce minimal documentation and get instant approval within five minutes. Once approved, you can expect a disbursal of up to Rs 25 lakh within 24 hours. Further, you can comfortably repay the loan over a flexible tenor ranging up to 60 months and choose to make part-prepayment or foreclose your loan, whenever your budget permits, at a minimal cost.

You can check your pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv at their website to avail a deal tailored to match your needs. The offer gives you access to funds instantly so that you have adequate finances to carry out your home renovation right away.

