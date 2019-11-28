Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Finance your next vacation abroad with personal loan for travel from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:44 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To ensure that you have an enjoyable vacation, it is important that you plan every expense involved. You need to consider the cost of food, travel, recreational activities and accommodation.
Estimating these expenses correctly ensures that you can enjoy to the fullest. Having said that, you will notice that a trip abroad or to a prime tourist destination within the country is expensive.
Fortunately, you can fund it without pinching pennies or wiping out your savings with a loan like the personal loan for travel offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Solutions like this one give you access to a large amount along with loan features that make it possible for you to address last-minute plans and unforeseen expenses. To know how you can enjoy a vacation that's free of hiccups, learn about the benefits of taking a personal loan for travel:
You obtain substantial, collateral-free financing
Planning a vacation that is fun for the entire family may be time-consuming, but you do not have to worry about what it is going to cost you. This is because Bajaj Finserv offers personal loans of up Rs 25 lakh.
Moreover, you do not have to pledge any collateral. You can simply use the amount to cover big-ticket expenses such as flight bookings, hotel stay, and sightseeing costs.
You can opt for the Flexi Loan facility to tackle unforeseen expenses
Despite meticulous planning, you cannot estimate all the expenses you will encounter on your vacation. For instance, you may have to visit a doctor abroad or extend your stay owing to harsh weather conditions.
To help you manage such expenses, Bajaj Finserv offers the Flexi loan facility. Here, you can draw from the sanction in parts, as per your needs, while restricting your interest payment to the amount you've withdrawn.
Further, the Flexi loan facility also gives you the option of lowering your monthly instalments by 45 per cent*.
You get funding on relaxed eligibility terms
It can be disappointing to research a loan, file an application and then not qualify. To prevent you from having such an experience, Bajaj Finserv has basic eligibility criteria that can be met easily. To qualify, you must be:
* Between the ages of 23 and 55 years
* A resident of India
* Employed at a public or private organisation
* Earning the minimum salary as per your city of residence
You enjoy the easy application and quick disbursal
A tedious loan application process comes with hassles, which is something you would not want especially if you're planning a last-minute holiday.
But with Bajaj Finserv you have nothing to worry about. It has a straightforward application procedure wherein you fill an easy application form and submit basic documents.
You can get instant approval in five minutes and disbursal directly into your account within 24 hours. This means that you can focus on planning your travel itinerary rather than worrying about loan acquisition formalities.
You can access your loan account wherever you are
You can easily keep track of your loan details while you travel through the online loan account provided by Bajaj Finserv.
You can check the terms and conditions of the loan, view the repayment schedule and even part-prepay or foreclose your loan amount from anywhere, at any time.
In fact, when you opt for a Flexi personal loan, you can even request a release of a share of funds sanctioned to you online, without filing any extra paperwork.
Apart from all these benefits that simplify travelling, this loan also comes with a repayment tenor of up to 60 months. This allows you to enjoy your winter holiday now and repay the amount in bite-sized instalments later.
To get access to financing at the earliest, remember to check your pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv and unlock a customised deal.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:28 IST

iocl