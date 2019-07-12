Find and Finance a property with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's Homes and Loans

Bajaj Finserv Logo
ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:16 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance">Finance Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance">Finance Limited one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country recently launched the Bajaj Housing Finance">Finance Limited's Homes and Loans , a homebuyer's one-stop housing solution.
Identifying and financing a home can be a time consuming and tedious undertaking, however homes and loans simplifies and quickens the process. It assists you through the entire home-buying journey, helping you shortlist prospective homes and access the finance required to make your purchase. What's more, you get help with getting your documents in order as well.
Read on to find out how this comprehensive housing solution enhances your home-buying experience.
Choose from selected properties across the country with personal assistance
Finding the right home for your family is paramount, and Bajaj Housing Finance">Finance Limited's Homes and Loans eases the stress by listing properties on its website. Simply select the city of your choice and search for a property in your desired location. Fine-tune your search by navigating to the exact area you would like to live in by using the map, and click on the property listing to know more about it.
The portal gives you information about the builder and property, and you also get an idea of the facilities in the vicinity, be it schools, hospitals, banks, supermarkets, or places of worship. You can also view in-house amenities like a gymnasium, club house, play area, swimming pool, and 24 hour power backup and evaluate a property accordingly. Also, you can shortlist properties you like and then view them at a glance. Best of all, in just a few clicks you can request a site visit too. In fact, Bajaj Housing Finance">Finance Limited offers site visits with an executive without any charge so that you can assess the property along with an expert.
Get the home and configuration you desire with quick funding up to Rs Three crore
The website also lists valuable information about properties such as apartment configurations, their prices and starting EMIs. This way, you can make an informed decision from the start, as per your budget.
There is no need to make compromises as Homes and Loans offers you financial assistance to the tune of Rs 3Cr via a Home Loan. Further, you get this for a lengthy tenor and at an economical interest rate. In case you need additional finance to pay for add-ons like an extra parking space or a gym membership or even to do up your home, you can avail a high-value top-up loan too. What's more, you can make prepayments and even foreclose your loan without incurring extra charges.
Move into your dream home with end-to-end documentation assistance
To ensure that the entire process is hassle-free, a Bajaj Housing Finance">Finance Limited executive assists you with documentation requirements, helping you complete the home-buying formalities with ease.
With Homes and Loans, buying your dream property is free of worry and stress. In fact, you can hasten the process by getting speedy 72-hour loan approval. All you have to do is check your pre-approved offer and apply using a customised deal.
iocl