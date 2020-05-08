Find out how Prime Healers are helping patients getting treated at home amid lockdown

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The highly contagious COVID-19 has disrupted the daily life of people across the world. To halt the spread of the virus, governments have imposed lockdown on nations and imposed restriction of movements of citizens except for essential services.

Imposition of restrictions and the fear of risk of getting virus by visiting hospitals caused inconvenience to patients who are suffering from long-term illness and also reduced length of stay of patients after surgery. In the meantime, home health care is emerging as an acceptable solution which helps in treating patients at home and reduces exposure of patients to the hospital environment and bring down the risk of COVID-19 infection.

The Prime Healers, a brand of Alerthands Healthcare Services, located in Bengaluru, helping patients to recover at home to great extent.



The Prime Healers is supplying various kinds of durable medical equipment on rent as well on sale at the best price. The home medical equipment such as hospital beds, ICU beds, Air beds, oxygen equipment such as oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, respiratory aid equipment viz. BiPAP machine, CPAP machine etc.

These equipment helps patients at home to get treated without going to hospitals. The hospital beds increase the patient comfort and enhance the recovery of the patient.



People who are suffering from diseases such as cancer, orthopedic conditions, respiratory diseases, deep vein thrombosis, sleep apnea etc. are in greater need of these equipment. Whenever renting an equipment it is very essential ensure hygiene of the equipment to prevent cross infection.

Getting medical equipment for rent will help in cutting health care expenditure. The Prime Healers offer home delivery of equipment within seven to eight hours of placing order. The medical equipment's are medically cleaned using recommended disinfectants before handing over to patients. The clients of Prime Healers have given five stars for the services offered.

