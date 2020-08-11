Finonyx Software Solutions Private Limited celebrates 10 years of successfully transforming banks across the globe

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A proud moment for Finonyx Software Solutions. On the 9th of August 2020 Finonyx successfully completes 10 years of delivering Value Progression to banks across the globe.

Over the last decade, Finonyx has provided its services to over 60 banks spread across the globe. Finonyx today has active engagement in Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America.

"This is a momentous occasion for all of the Finonytes. During the last 10 years, Finonyx has grown from strength to Strength expanding its footprint across the globe. We have become an extraordinarily strong and reliable partner of Oracle Financial services implementing all their product suite. I am proud to be associated with such a vibrant and fast-growing company and look forward to gain much more visibility, engagement and value add to our valuable clientele across the globe," said N.V. Subba Reddy (NVSR), CEO and Director of Finonyx Software Solutions.

"I also take this opportunity to thank our customers, employees and well-wishers for all their support and encouragement on this special occasion," N.V. Subba Reddy added.

Continuing commitment towards core principles of Dedication, Hard work and Transparency

Finonyx since inception has shown uncompromising commitment towards delivering Value Progression for its clientele. This commitment has been imbibed into work culture at Finonyx where making a promise that can be delivered and delivering on the promise is an unwritten rule. This has ensured that Finonyx has so far maintained a 100 per cent track record of meeting customer expectations.

"Celebrating the 10th anniversary is an extremely special occasion for Finonyx. The journey over the last 10 years has been wonderful. Each day presented us with an opportunity to challenge ourselves and deliver better results. On behalf of Finonyx, I wish to thank our customers, partners, past and present employees for enabling us to achieve this. We look forward to faster growth with the future looking brighter and better," said Sridhar Rajannan, Founder and Director of Finonyx Software Solutions.

Moving beyond services and developing home grown products

Finonyx offers a comprehensive suite of homegrown banking products that address specific needs of banks. The Finonyx Suite of products includes Digital Banking, Alert Management, Document Management, Archival and Purging, Digital Onboarding and End of Day (EOD) Automation. The products are available Out of the Box and can be integrated with the existing Core Banking Solutions.

Adapting to the new normal since the COVID19 Pandemic

The pandemic did bring in a whole new set of challenges for Finonyx. At the point of the outbreak, Finonyx had more than 30 of its consultants were at various client locations actively involved in customer projects.

Finonyx ensured that all employees are safely brought back to their base locations at the first available opportunity. However, Finonyx ensured that none of its clients were affected because of the global disruption. Dedicated resources at Finonyx have continued to meet client commitments overcoming challenges.

Finonyx extends sincere gratitude to all its customers, partners, employees, and well-wishers for being part of their success story.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

