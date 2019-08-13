Clearwater
Clearwater

Fintech Firm Clearwater Analytics opens its first office in India

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:55 IST

New Delhi [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Clearwater(r) Analytics announced today that the company will open and staff a new office in Noida, India.
The new site will be Clearwater's second development center and provide 'follow-the-sun' servicing capabilities for the company's operations teams. The India office is a strategic addition to current offices in New York, London, Edinburgh, and the global headquarters in Boise, Idaho, USA.
Personnel hired to the India office will include software developers, data operations specialists, reconciliation analysts, investment accounting and reporting experts, and other operations roles. The company intends to hire around 100 new employees over the next six months. Clearwater incorporated in India in July 2019, establishing the company's first presence in Asia. Opening in Noida brings Clearwater in proximity to a large pool of talent, which will help the company scale and meet its ambitious hiring and expansion goals.
To lead the team in India, Clearwater has hired Anurag Singh, an industry veteran with experience in the financial technology space. Singh brings extensive experience in building high-performance organizations, having set up India development centers for investment banking and other financial services customers while at Headstrong. He was also Managing Director and SVP for Banking, Insurance, and Hitech IT at Genpact, with additional experience in financial markets and related technology.
Innovation and a steadfast focus on client success have fuelled company growth since its founding in 2004. With leadership from Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Sahai, Clearwater has increased focus in recent years on attracting top talent to the company from across the globe. The India office reflects this strategic initiative as Clearwater invests in its software development capabilities and global data management and reporting expertise.
"Our teams have done a tremendous job growing and scaling from our primary operations centers in the US and UK. With that foundation, we are ready to make our next move as a global solution provider, and India is a strategic and exciting step forward", said Sandeep Sahai.
"Anurag has proven his ability to assemble stellar teams, and I am excited to see what our new talent brings to the table", he added.
"Clearwater is solving the modern challenges faced by some of the world's largest institutional investors", said Anurag Singh.
"In building a world-class team in India, we look forward to playing a crucial role in expanding Clearwater's capabilities and contributing to the ongoing success of our customers", he added.
Clearwater is a global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater helps thousands of organizations make the most of their investment portfolio data with world-class technology and client-centric servicing, as well as a full complement of middle-and back-office solutions.
Investment professionals at organizations like Arch Capital, Cisco, CopperPoint Mutual Company, C.V. Starr and Co, Facebook, J.P. Morgan, Knights of Columbus Insurance, Oracle, Starbucks, Unum Group, WellCare Health Plans, Wilton Re, and many others, trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

