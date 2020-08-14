Fintech firm, WebMob Software Solutions spreading its wings in European space with industry expertise

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Aug 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): WebMob Software Solutions Pvt Ltd is a leading fintech software service delivery company based out of Chandigarh, India.

It has been making waves across the sector with blockchain-based solutions for its clients. WebMob Software is a pioneer in utilizing blockchain technology to build vigorous platforms for its users in the European Fintech space, in sectors like Trade Finance, Assets tokenization, Fiduciary and digital exchange and money market.

WebMob has industry-leading expertise in building solutions for fintech companies like Instimatch Global AG, a leading digital network for institutional money market trading. Since its launch in 2017, Instimatch Global AG has been at the forefront of disrupting the traditional ways in which money markets operate, attracting over 100 corporates and banks from 15 countries across Europe and the Middle East to its trading network.

Instimatch Global's cloud-based network connects borrowers to lenders within unsecured money markets, providing more efficient access, better pricing and the ability to diversify counterparty risk. According to WebMob Software Solutions, the company plans to launch in India soon, where it aspires to connect counterparties in a smart, robust and methodical way.

"We have been working very closely with WebMob Software Solutions to build and further enhance our money market platform and are also working on POC in Corda with them," said Daniel Sandmeier, CEO of Instimatch Global.

WebMob Software has been an official technical delivery partner for the R3 Corda Platform, facilitating wide-scale R&D based applications, especially the ones easing liquidity exchange between multiple stakeholders. WebMob Software recently started an R&D Lab specialising in AI, IoT and Blockchain-based development (WikiDLT.com). The company also specializes in leveraging IOT and Machine Learning along with chatbot development and data mining solutions.

Adoption, according to Nitin Gupta, Founder & CEO of WebMob Software Solutions, has been the biggest deterrent for blockchain to date.

"To the majority of them blockchains come with privacy, scalability and governance issues which simply mean they are not well-suited for businesses, especially the ones operating in complex and highly regulated global markets." Mr. Gupta stated, "In inclusion to the current team of 12 R3 Corda certified developers, the company will achieve additional six of them by year-end," he said.

WebMob Software Solutions is one of the few companies specialising in Corda platform-based development.

WebMob Software Solutions was founded by Nitin Gupta in 2015 and since then the company has stretched its boundaries into development services ranging from enterprise software to BPM solutions and native/hybrid apps across Android/iOS. The team at WebMob is driven by innovation, and as a result, the R&D Lab works closely with the developer community to ideate the best possible use cases to eliminate current redundancies in the financial and business process management infrastructure.

