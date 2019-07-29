India Gaming Awards
India Gaming Awards

First-ever India Gaming awards launched to strengthen gaming ecosystem in India

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:27 IST

New Delhi [India">India] July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): India">India Gaming Awards is an initiative that was officially launched in 2018 to recognise and encourage creative and technical excellence in the India">Indian Gaming Industry.
In the same vein, India">India Gaming Awards has announced the official launch of its website to give audiences an unparalleled insight into the creative, inspirational worlds of Skill Games and Casino Gaming in India">India.
India">India has one of the world's largest youth population and is looking to become one of the world's leading markets in Gaming Sector. The India">Indian Gaming Industry is currently valued at almost USD 900 million with an estimated annual growth rate of 14.3 per cent.
The prospect of the industry is bright to say the least, with millions of gamers across the country enjoying some of the best gaming experiences from games developed by companies in India">India like Rummy, Poker, Teen Patti, Fantasy Cricket Games, and a host of others.
The growth of the industry in India">India and the acceptance of different kind of Skill Games from companies operating in the country have led to an increase in the number of game developers in the country. However, while many of these companies, such as Ace2three (Nominated in few categories including 'Online Rummy Operator of the Year') and Adda52(Nominated in few categories including 'Online Poker Operator of the Year') have grown to become a success in India">India, their efforts remain unrecognized. This is where India">India Gaming Awards is looking to make a difference, particularly with the launch of the first of its kind website in India">India.
The India">India Gaming Awards aims to celebrate innovation, hard work, excellence, advocating fair play and showing that the power of games is beyond entertainment. The platform brings together a diverse group of game players, game developers and notable names.
Landbased and Offshore Casinos are popular in Goa and Sikkim and casinos like Big Daddy Casino or Deltin Royale (both Casinos nominated for 'Casino of the Year') attracts millions of players every year still there is no forum presently available to reward the success of these companies and India">India Gaming Awards is planning to address this.
Some categories to be featured at the event include the Best Online Rummy Operators, Online Poker Operators, Operators with Best Mobile Product, Operators with best product, Fantasy Betting Operators and a host of others.
The judges on the panel are selected from the creme de la creme of top India">Indian Gaming Companies and International Gaming Companies, featuring names like Jaydeep Chakravartty, the Vice President of Nektan Plc, Kelly Kehn, Founder of Kelly A.Kehn Consulting Ltd, and Tony Plaskow, the Commercial Director at Black Cow Technology. Other individuals on the panel are Jay Sayta - well known and respected iGaming India">India legal expert and Swapnil Chaturvedi, Director at Club Empire Tech Pvt Ltd More industry experts are being added as judges on this platform.
The initiative has already started to receive accolades from different stakeholders in the gaming industry.
"India">India Gaming Awards is coming at the best possible time, providing gaming companies the platform to get the recognition they deserve. Having taken part in Global Gaming Awards, EGR Awards and Asia Gaming Awards, I do believe this is a great initiative which will result in growing the overall ecosystem of Gaming Industry in India">India", said Jaydeep Chakravartty ,Vice President, Nektan Plc.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:54 IST

Scholarship test 'ATSE 2019' to be held on August 4, 11 for...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ATSE 2019, the first-ever online scholarship test, will be held on August 4 and 11, 2019. The exam date for students of class 9-12 is August 04, 2019, whereas, the students of class 4-8 will take the test on August 11, 2019. Aglasem talent s

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 14:48 IST

SBI cuts interest rate on deposits across all maturities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Government-owned State Bank of India (SBI) has slashed deposit rates on various tenors due to surplus liquidity and falling interest rate scenario.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:36 IST

Docprime.com partners with First Moms Club to offer primary...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 29(ANI/NewsVoir): Docprime.com, a Policybazaar group company is partnering with a multi-platform community First Moms Club (FMC) with an aim to bring digital accessibility to healthcare.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:09 IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance denies Swamy's allegations as stock tanks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance tanked about 7.6 per cent to a one-month low at the National Stock Exchange on Monday and levelled among top losers in the index after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy accused the company of embezzling funds from the Nationa

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:23 IST

Equity gauges fall, Indiabulls Housing Finance plunges by 7.6 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended early losses and continued to remain under pressure around noon on Monday with auto and metal stocks taking a severe beating.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:16 IST

PNB Housing Finance raises $100 million from IFC to finance...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): PNB Housing Finance Limited said on Monday it has raised 100 million dollars (about Rs 690 crore) from International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, for on-lending to buyers in affordable housing projects.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:45 IST

Escorts Q1 net profit slips 27 pc to Rs 87.6 crore

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Tractor manufacturer Escorts Ltd has reported a decline of 27.6 per cent in its profit after tax to Rs 87.66 crore during the quarter ended June 30 in comparison to Rs 121 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:30 IST

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 announce content alliance to grow SVoD business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 29 (ANI): ALTBalaji and ZEE5 said on Monday they have collaborated to co-create original content which will be available only on both platforms.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 11:13 IST

How a loan against property helps you fulfil your home renovation needs

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 29(ANI/BusinessWire India): Renovating your home periodically helps you make it more comfortable, but more importantly, it allows you to maintain its market value.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:36 IST

Equities flat amid mixed global cues, auto and metal stocks down 2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices oscillated between gains and losses during early hours on Monday, tracking sluggish Asian stocks as US-China trade talks resume later this week and the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver its first interest-rate cut in a decad

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 09:57 IST

Digital technologies to reshape labour markets, industries and...

New York [USA], July 28 (ANI): Advancing technologies have the potential to spur exponential growth in global economic well-being and prosperity, similar to the changes that the steam engine and electricity brought about, according to a new report by Moody's Investors Service.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:23 IST

Cytecare Cancer Hospitals Launches CANCON 2019

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CANCON 2019, the 3rd edition of scientific deliberations on head and neck cancer management, powered by Cytecare Cancer Hospitals in Bengaluru, commenced on a pleasantly unusual note. Nalini Satyanarayan, 70, played the flute through her

Read More
iocl