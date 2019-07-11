Glenmark has 17 manufacturing facilities and 5 R&D centres
Glenmark has 17 manufacturing facilities and 5 R&D centres

Fitch affirms Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at 'BB' with stable outlook

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 17:24 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Fitch Ratings on Thursday affirmed Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd's long-term issuer default rating at 'BB' with a stable outlook.
The agency also affirmed the rating on Glenmark's 200 million dollars 4.5 per cent senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BB.' The notes are rated at the same level as Indian Depository Receipt because they constitute Glenmark's direct and senior unsecured obligations.
"Glenmark's geographic diversification and a strong record of regulatory compliance help to mitigate business risks arising from its small size and support its rating relative to other larger global generic drug makers," said Fitch.
The rating also factors in Glenmark's adequate product pipeline which will support revenue and profitability despite continued pricing pressure in the US generic pharmaceutical market.
Glenmark's measured approach and derisking strategies in its novel drug development programme will help to preserve its financial flexibility from the inherent risks.
The stable outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that new product launches in the United States will support Glenmark's profitability despite sustained pricing pressure. This, coupled with continued growth in other markets, will lead to a moderate increase in EBITDA.
Improvement in leverage will, however, be limited as we expect free cash generation to be marginally negative after considering a moderate level of investments over the medium term, said Fitch.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:05 IST

Zappfresh wins prestigious CMO Asia National Awards for...

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Zappfresh, India's first fully-integrated Fresh Meat brand, has been awarded with the 'Best Farm to Fork Fresh Meat Brand' accolade at the sixth edition of 'CMO Asia National Awards for Marketing Excellence' held on 04th July, 2019 in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:04 IST

Central celebrates Red Haute Saturday on 13th July

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Central, India's favourite fashion department store, celebrates the much awaited 3rd edition of Red Haute Saturday this 13th July.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:41 IST

Sensex closes 266 points higher on global cues, auto and metal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended four days of losing streak on Thursday and closed on a positive note amid positive cues from Asian and US equities that got a boost after the US Fed chair's congressional testimony.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 16:08 IST

Hindustan Platinum acquires ABB Humacao's plant in Puerto Rico

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Hindustan Platinum, a leading refiner and manufacturer of precious metal products and services, on Thursday announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire ABB's Humacao electrical contacts manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico to strength

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:29 IST

Thermal capacity addition to remain subdued over FY20-FY21: Ind-Ra

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Fitch Group) said on Thursday it expects coal-based capacity addition in the Indian power sector, which fell to a low of 3.6 gigawatt in 2018-19, to remain subdued at five to six GW per year in this fiscal year and next.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:27 IST

Tata Motors global wholesales down 5 pc at 95,503 in June

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Tata Motors Group said on Thursday its global wholesales in June including Jaguar Land Rover totalled 95,503, lower by five per cent in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:34 IST

Noble House, an on-demand HR consulting platform, launches...

New Delhi [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading HR talent marketplace, Noble House, has launched a new product called Expert Connect. This one-of-its-kind initiative on its website allows users (both corporates and freelancers) to interact with highly skilled HR professionals via a pre-paid video ca

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:29 IST

India is expected to be the fastest-growing market for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): India has the potential to become the world's future investment hub and is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Investment Professionals over the next decade, says Investment Professional of the Future, a new CFA Institute report.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 14:27 IST

Reliance Infrastructure inter-creditor pact signed among 16 lenders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Reliance Infrastructure Limited's 16 lenders have signed the inter-creditor agreement (ICA), the Anil Ambani-owned company said on Thursday, adding it aims to be debt free by next year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:50 IST

With the highest-ever GTD of Rs 11 crores, get set for 15...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It's set to be a true test of the finest poker players at the tables as Spartan Poker, one of the leading online gaming platforms in India, is returning with its second edition of IOPC - India Online Poker Championship - this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:42 IST

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems bags $100 million order for...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS) said on Thursday it has bagged a 100 million dollar (about Rs 690 crore) contract to supply 1,000 Barak-8 MRSAM missile kits for the Indian Army and Air Force.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:29 IST

Hiver upgrades email collaboration platform to help businesses...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hiver today announced the launch of an enhanced version of its email collaboration platform to help teams across organizations manage shared inboxes like support@ and sales@, right from Gmail. Enhancements to the platform include new workflow ca

Read More
iocl