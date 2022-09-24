Five countries express interest to support fisheries in Madhya Pradesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Five countries including Japan, Vietnam, Mauritius and Nepal, on Saturday expressed interest to support the fisheries sector in Madhya Pradesh.

Diplomats from five countries participated in a workshop organised here to support marketing, branding and exports of fisheries products from Madhya Pradesh.

According to an official statement released after the event, representatives from five countries shared 'expression of interest' with Madhya Pradesh government to support the fisheries sector in the state.

Ikko Watanabe, First Secretary (Food and Agriculture), Embassy of Japan; Badri Prasad Tiwari, Counsellor (Economic), Embassy of Nepal in India; Do Duy Khanh, First Secretary, Embassy of Vietnam; Donnawit Poolsawat, Consul-General, Royal Thai Consulate-General in Mumbai and Seewraj Nundlall, Counsellor (Investment & Trade) Market Development (Asia Division), High Commission of the Republic of Mauritius shared their expression of interest at the event.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) supported the Department of Fisherman Welfare & Fisheries Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh in organising the event as 'technical partner'.



Expression of Interest (EoI) was shared by the diplomats for fostering international cooperation to promote the fisheries in Madhya Pradesh and also for collaboration in their respective countries with the support from the stakeholders of fisheries in Madhya Pradesh and India at large, said Atul K Thakur, Joint Secretary, State Development Council, PHDCCI.

Thakur said the PHDCCI mobilised diplomats from five countries and brought a knowledge report on Madhya Pradesh fisheries.

"The diplomats shared their expression of interest to collaborate with the Government of Madhya Pradesh in the fisheries sector," he said.

Addressing the event, Tulsiram Silawat, Minister of Water Resource & Fisherman and Fisheries Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh assured the industry, diplomats and other stakeholders for support through progressive policies and the state government's commitment for ease of doing business.

Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan, Lead Adviser & Head (Trade and Commerce), NITI Aayog, Government of India, virtually addressed the event.

National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB). National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and various other cooperative institutions participated in the initiative organised by the Department of Fisherman Welfare & Fisheries Development, the Government of Madhya Pradesh and the MP Fisheries Federation. (ANI)

