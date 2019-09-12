Five Indian companies shortlisted for SIAL Innovation Awards

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): SIAL, the world's biggest food exhibition which started during 1964 in Paris, has chosen five Indian companies among 10 finalists from across the globe for the first edition of SIAL Innovation Awards to be held here on September 19.

The platform is a unique celebration of innovative food and beverage products from across the globe. Organisers say the SIAL innovation prizes are awarded to those who help shape what we consume.

Apart from the Indian companies, one each from Finland, South Korea, the United States, Poland and Bulgaria have been shortlisted to compete.

Among the shortlisted food and beverage products are sugar with low glycemic index level, veg burger & falafel, natural regional honey with guaranteed traceability, honey with organic saffron, kimchi mix, cocktail in recyclable can, sauces in tubes, cocktail mix in pouch, organic amaranth cookies, wine and cider beverages in cans.

International buyers from ASEAN, the Gulf and other countries along with Indian buyers from will participate in this event to explore Indian made goods.

"The Indian food processing industry has tremendous growth possibilities, and it makes it a lucrative market to explore," said SIAL Paris Director Adeline Vancauwelaert.

(ANI)

