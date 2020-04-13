FLAME University reaches out to SAT and ACT test takers in wake of COVID-19

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India, has reached out to students with SAT or ACT scores and who were planning to study abroad to apply to its interdisciplinary undergraduate program for the academic year commencing in 2020 in the wake of COVID-19.

FLAME understands the challenges students and their families face during this unprecedented time and is working tirelessly to safeguard the well-being of its stakeholders.

"The ongoing COVID-19 crisis is likely to impact the study plans of a large number of Indian students who aspired to go abroad for their undergraduate studies," said Dr Dishan Kamdar, Vice Chancellor, FLAME University.

"FLAME University invites these bright young students with SAT or ACT scores to apply to our liberal education anchored undergraduate program. With an unmatched student - teacher ratio of 9:1, the widest major-minor combinations, three unique experiential immersions and taught by a group of exceptional Indian and international faculty, our undergraduate program offers a world class education and experience that is comparable to the leading global universities," he added.

"About 20 per cent of applicants to our undergraduate program apply with SAT or ACT scores. As the pioneer of liberal education in India with strong international partnerships, FLAME University is uniquely positioned in giving students the right global exposure to build their future," he further mentioned.

Approximately 25,000 students take the SAT or ACT in India with aspirations to study abroad. The global coronavirus pandemic is expected to have an adverse effect on inward and outward student mobility.

Initial reports coming from the Institute of International Education (IIE) and European Association for International Education (EAIE) foreshadow the adverse ripple effects on student mobility in light of COVID-19. Additionally, with growing economic uncertainties, income inequalities, volatile currencies and dwindling job prospects, studying abroad is expected to become even more taxing for students and their families.

In keeping with its commitment to promote academic excellence, and to attract the brightest amongst the students seeking admission to its undergraduate program, FLAME University offers an array of merit scholarships and need-based financial support.

Most prominent amongst these scholarships and support avenues are the full program fee scholarships, which can be awarded to most outstanding students joining the University. Approximately 25 per cent of FLAME University students currently are on scholarships or need-based financial aid.

In addition to the scholarships provided by FLAME University, College Board also provides a one time scholarship to limited number of students from low and mid income backgrounds who take the SAT, score a minimum of 1350 and get admitted to FLAME University's undergraduate program. FLAME University is a founding member of College Board's India Global Higher Education Alliance.

The Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) is a standardised undergraduate university admission test conducted by College Board. The ACT is the American College Testing. These tests measure university readiness and predict likely future academic success of a student seeking admission to undergraduate programs.

Any student who has appeared for these tests, can apply to FLAME University's undergraduate program. FLAME University's admissions process considers parameters like entrance test scores (FLAME Entrance Aptitude Test or SAT or ACT), past academic record, essay, personal interview performance, extracurricular achievements and statement of purpose for selection to its undergraduate program.

FLAME University offers are three-year BA, BA (Hons), B Sc, B Sc (Hons), BBA and BBA (Communications Management). The liberal education anchored undergraduate program at FLAME University is an effort to revolutionize higher education in India. FLAME endeavours to deliver an education rooted in life-skills development accompanied with breadth and depth of knowledge.

