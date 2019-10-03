Noble House Study
Noble House Study

Flexibility the new organization mantra - Noble House Study

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:22 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Noble House, a leading HR talent marketplace, recently released a white paper on the evolving gig workforce, based on responses from about 150 business leaders and 300 HR professionals.
The report titled 'The Gig Readiness Survey of Corporate India' takes a deep dive into the world of work. It shares insights on how companies are seeing on-demand talent as a growth driver and how it is in sync with the changing expectations of a company's most valuable resource - talent. Around 51 per cent of employers opined as long as the work is being done, they are not concerned about the place from where the employees are working.
The report emphasizes the correlation between flexibility and productivity validated by HR and business leaders. This has led them to recognize the potential benefits of the gig economy holistically. It details how, stepping into the future of work, it is important for organizations and HR leaders to recognize big benefits if they incorporate work flexibility into their strategy and operations.
The findings of the survey challenge some common presumptions-it reveals that 36 per cent employers are providing 'work from home' as a policy in their companies. About 14 per cent of the HR professionals surveyed revealed that more than 50 per cent of employees opted for work from home when given the chance. This has helped in the adoption of flexible and remote 'gigs' within and outside the organization and developed employer-employee trust.
"Our recent survey indicates a rising awareness about remote working and employers are trying to adopt well crafted flexible arrangements. Such an arrangement ensures that workers not only meet deadlines but also take ownership of their projects. In our survey, about 59 per cent employers agreed that as long as work is being done, it is irrelevant whether it is in the office or at home. In the last two years, more than 53 per cent of employers has absorbed 5 per cent to 20 per cent of gig workers into their organization. This indicates that employers are finding value in working with gig workers and keen on adding them to their talent pool. The gig economy is thus changing three major dimensions of the nature of work: the work itself, who does it and where it will be done", said Sumer Datta, Co-founder, Noble House Consulting Pte.
As per the survey, approximately 30 per cent of employers depends on third-party agencies and consultancies for hiring gig workers. About 25 per cent use online gig platforms like Fiverr, Naukri.com etc which have mushroomed especially with the rise of the gig economy. The maximum demand (approximately 15 per cent) is in the marketing and product and operations verticals due to the rise of digital marketing and less interdependency with other departments. This is followed by the IT/Tech department and HR at about 10 per cent.
What is interesting is that employers want to be inclusive and extend certain benefits to the gig workers. Some of these include up-skilling, coaching, and access to training materials. Along with training, employers believe that partial medical coverage and Sodexo must be offered to the gig employees.
The success of the gig economy ultimately lies in the hands of the business and HR ecosystem locally and internationally. The future workforce is all about flexibility and technology has made it a win-win proposition for the employers and employees in the system. Knowing what skills are in demand and how roles are evolving will help corporate and HR leaders prepare better for the future workforce.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:31 IST

Flipkart says it's fully compliant with FDI laws, contributing...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Thursday it is fully compliant with foreign direct investment (FDI) laws and works closely with lakhs of small businesses across the country to bring prosperity at the grassroots level.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:53 IST

NBFC Paisalo Digital signs co-origination loan pact with Bank of Baroda

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Non-banking finance company Paisalo Digital said on Thursday that it has signed a co-origination loan agreement with government-owned Bank of Baroda to empower farmers, MSME segment and small businesses.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:33 IST

BMW India appoints Infinity Cars as its dealer in Delhi NCR

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 03 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has announced the appointment of Infinity Cars as its third dealer partner in Delhi NCR. The dealership is headed by Pooja Choudary, Dealer Principal, Infinity Cars.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:18 IST

DLF settles Rs 8,700 crore payable to joint venture with Singapore's GIC

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Real estate major DLF Group has settled the entire amount of Rs 8,700 crore payable to DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) -- its joint venture with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC -- by transferring several completed commercial properties, land parcels and cash

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:22 IST

Equity indices on slippery ground, metal stocks decline sharply

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Equity indices were in the negative territory during early hours on Thursday amid weak global cues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:18 IST

Times Power Icon Awards Honour Industry Veterans for Exceptional...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading lights of the industry were recognised and honoured at 'Times Power Icon Awards' for their exemplary contribution to the growth of Indian economy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:17 IST

KVIC celebrates birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with Laadlee and more

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari launched Ladlee, Oxo Biodegradable sanitary pads manufactured by Deepanjan Charitable Trust, an NGO engaged in women's awareness and actively working towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in partnership with Khadi and Village Industries

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:16 IST

TVS Motor Company registers sales growth of 9 per cent in...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 315,912 units in September 2019 as against sales of 423,939 units in the month of September 2018.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:15 IST

Schneider Electric provides centralised monitoring, to USD 60...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation today announced that it has partnered with Lohia Global: DesignCo enterprise, to upgrade the handicraft exporter's electrical infrastructure and enhance operational eff

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:10 IST

Celebrate this Festive Season at Shangri-La's Villingili Resort...

Male [Maldives] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives welcome an array of festivities inspired by its natural surroundings to create a unique celebratory backdrop beyond paradise.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:06 IST

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies,...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Advancells and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), Faridabad announced a research partnership and an exclusive license agreement to promote industry-academia exchange between the two entities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:03 IST

Tulip Infratech launches Luxury Project 'Tulip Leaf' at SPR

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tulip Infratech- one of the leading real estate development organizations in NCR Gurgaon announced the launch of it's another luxury project 'Tulip Leaf'.

Read More
iocl