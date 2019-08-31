Concerns are growing worldwide about plastic pollution
Flipkart introduces renewable alternatives to replace single-use plastic in packaging

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:16 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has said it achieved a 25 per cent reduction in single-use plastic during August through various initiatives across its packaging value chain.
It also made a commitment to eliminate single-use plastic in packaging and move towards a 100 per cent recycled plastic consumption in its own supply chain by March 2021.
During his Independence Day speech on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people and government agencies to take the first big step towards freeing India of single-use plastic.
"As part of its long-term sustainability initiatives, Flipkart is working on various initiatives including the introduction of eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags, replacing bubble wraps and airbags with carton waste shredded material and two-ply roll to name a few," it said.
"Our long-term vision is to eliminate the use of plastic and maximise the use of recycled and renewable materials," said Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy in a statement.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:56 IST

