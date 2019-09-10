Flipkart onboards 27,000 kirana dealers ahead of festive season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has onboarded nearly 27,000 'kirana' stores across 700 cities to its pan-India supply chain, helping it reach out to lakhs of new consumers during the upcoming festive season.

This will further strengthen and personalise e-commerce experience for its existing 16 crore customers, help deepen its reach to newer geographies and consumers and support 'kiranas' by enhancing their income, the company said.

"Kiranas are the oldest and most widely spread retail format in India which exhibit the modernness of supply chain and deliver a successful customer experience management model," said CEO of Flipkart Group Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

"After digital payments, the next big revolution in kirana is going to be ushered in conjunction with e-commerce," he said in a statement.



Flipkart said this large-scale inclusion of 'kirana' stores in one of the largest e-commerce supply chain networks in the country will prove to be a game-changer in alternative delivery models.

The marketplace has a registered customer base of over 16 crore offering over 8 crore products across 80-plus categories. Recently, it announced the introduction of Hindi interface on its platform to make it more engaging for new internet users in the country are native language speakers. (ANI)

