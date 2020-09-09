Flipkart onboards over 50,000 'kiranas' ahead of festive season

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI): E-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Wednesday it has onboarded more than 50,000 'kiranas' to make deliveries to customers in more than 850 cities during the upcoming festive season.

The 'kirana' programme has been expanded to remote and far away cities including places such as Tinsukia (Assam), Agartala (Tripura) and Kannur (Kerala), making e-commerce more inclusive by connecting 'kiranas' and consumers to the growing digital commerce.

Flipkart said 'kirana' stores have a high consumer satisfaction score and the programme provides an opportunity to generate additional income for them while also building on consumer-centric skills.

"Through a combination of their hyperlocal presence and innovations by Flipkart, this programme has become a great enabler in strengthening 'kirana' ecosystem in the country," said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President for e-kart and marketplace at Flipkart.

Last year, 'kiranas' collectively delivered over 10 lakh shipments during Flipkart's The Big Billion Day while offering e-commerce experience for the consumers. (ANI)

