Flipkart partners with GSHHDC to promote local handicrafts

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): E-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd (GSHHDC) to onboard thousands of artisans, weavers and craftsmen.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Ramniklal Rupani at an event in Rajkot.

GSHHDC and Flipkart will work together to enhance business and trade inclusion. Eligible sellers under GSHHDC will receive training and incubation support from Flipkart in the form of onboarding, business insights, dedicated seller support and warehousing.

"The MoU with Flipkart is the start of a new era for Garvi Gurjari," said GSHHDC Managing Director Mahesh Singh.

"The handloom and handicraft artisans living in remote areas of Gujarat will now be able to use Flipkart's platform to expand their market reach. Along with marketing their products, the artisans will also gain valuable knowledge about developments in designs, colour patterns and selling techniques from the platform," he said in a statement.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, said the Samarth initiative is designed to help underserved communities and boost local entrepreneurship through a transparent, efficient and cost-effective marketplace model.

The Flipkart Group has a registered customer base of over 20 crore, offering over 15 crore products across more than 80 categories. (ANI)