Nautica marks Flipkart’s first global brand of such size and scale
Flipkart partners with Nautica to bring global fashion in Indian markets

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 13:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed an agreement with Authentic Brands Group granting licensing and distribution rights in India for global lifestyle brand Nautica.
Flipkart will manage Nautica's online and offline business through a network of franchise partners in the country's ever-growing fashion landscape. This will open new avenues with the combined strength of Flipkart and Myntra, India's largest online fashion destinations.
Industry reports say India has witnessed an increased demand for international fashion and styles from consumers not only in metros but tier 2 cities and beyond, who are constantly seeking to upgrade their wardrobe while being influenced by global fashion trends.
"This partnership further strengthens our position as the leading fashion destination in India and is a testament to our drive-in bringing the best brands to millions of Indian consumers," said Rishi Vasudev, Senior Vice President and Group Head for Fashion (Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong).
"We aim to grow Nautica's business in India and offer consumers the best shopping experience by integrating our technology expertise across various consumer touchpoints," he said in a statement.
Authentic Brands Group acquired Nautica in May last year to grow the brand's international footprint by expanding into new key territories and strengthen its presence in existing markets like the United States and Latin America. The group launched the brand in China earlier this year and has been strategically focused on finding a partner in India.
Flipkart has a registered customer base of over 15 crore, offering over eight crore products across more than 80 categories. (ANI)

