The Flipkart Group includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong, and PhonePe
The Flipkart Group includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong, and PhonePe

Flipkart revamps seller financing programme to empower 1 lakh MSMEs

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:22 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 21 (ANI): Sellers on e-commerce major Flipkart platform can now get loans at competitive interest rates from banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) within two days, a move that is likely to benefit more than one lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The sellers can avail loans up to Rs 3 crore at an interest rate of 9.5 per cent for one year from 10 banks and NBFCs.
Government estimates suggest that there are over six crore MSMEs across the country. For many of these, securing financial access and liquidity is challenging. Flipkart's initiative aims to fill the gap between financial institutions and the underserved through tech and the digital economy.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. Being a homegrown company, Flipkart is committed to helping sellers all across India grow," said company's Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
"Our knowledge and understanding of the Indian ecosystem allow us to construct frameworks such as 'Growth Capital' through which sellers can scale their businesses, prosper, create more employment opportunities, and continue to transform the country's economy," he said in a statement on Thursday.
The Growth Capital Programme requires minimal documentation and has a seamless application process. Financial partners include State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, Aditya Birla Finance, Tata Capital, Flexiloans, Small Industries Development Bank of India, LendingKart, Indifi and Happy Loans.
"This is part of Flipkart's core mission of developing shared value in the ecosystem and helping digitise India through the latest tech and innovations," said Krishnamurthy.
The Flipkart Group includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong, and PhonePe. Launched in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants and small businesses to be a part of India's e-commerce revolution. The group has a registered customer base of over 15 crores, offering over eight crore products across more than 80 categories.
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:24 IST

Govt announces many 'key reforms' to boost domestic apparel...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said the central government announced many "key reforms" such as relaxation of Sections of Income Tax Act and incentives to boost the domestic apparel sector to enable it to compete with multinational brands.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:58 IST

Reviewing package rates for AB-PMJAY essential for quality...

New Delhi [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Medical Technology Association of India, which represents leading research-based medical technology companies with significant investments in India, today said that the government's move to set up specialist committees to review package rates for more than 1300

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:55 IST

MAHE Top Private Indian University in QS World Rankings

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) emerged as the top ranked private university in India according to the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2020 released on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:50 IST

ARENA opens new franchise in Bagalur Main Road, 13th Center in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Powered by Aptech, India's premier educator in high-end 3D animation and visual effects, Arena Animation has today announced the launch of its 13th Center in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:48 IST

IIMB's Executive General Management Programme welcomes 50th...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Executive General Management Programme (EGMP) at IIM Bangalore, India's top ranked B-school, notches up a milestone achievement as it turns a fabulous fifty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 17:47 IST

Bullion industry hails Mohit Bharatiya's era of modernisation,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 21(ANI/NewsVoir): Mohit Bharatiya, the man known for introducing the country to gold lending rates and gold spot exchange, has stepped down from the presidentship of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA).

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:46 IST

Moody's assigns Baa3 to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's...

Singapore, June 21 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured bonds of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:25 IST

Sensex ends 407 points lower, Yes Bank and Maruti top losers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices on Friday failed to carry forward yesterday's momentum and extended losses in the last hour of the trading session amid profit booking.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:19 IST

CM KCR launched Medigadda Pump House

Medigadda (Telangana) [India] June 21 (ANI/Digpu): The prestigious and world's biggest lift irrigation scheme Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandra Sekhar Rao on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:37 IST

249 startups given financial support by FFS in last three years: Goyal

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): A total of 249 startups have been supported in the past three years with the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), the government said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:31 IST

Yasasu to hire 500 ITI students for waste management

New Delhi [India] June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Waste management is a growing sector and there will be an abundance of opportunities going ahead. Yasasu Green one of the leading companies in waste processing has successfully set new standards of hiring by creating opportunities for the cross-functional indu

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 13:42 IST

Start-ups to compete at first-ever Dubai Start-Up Hub road show in India

New Delhi [India] June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative start-ups from India will have an opportunity to pitch and compete for business setup support in Dubai when they gather for the first-ever Dubai Start-up Hub roadshow which will be held in Delhi and Bangalore on June 24th-26th 2019.

Read More
iocl