The e-commerce marketplace is scaling up its reach in tier 2 and tier 3 cities
The e-commerce marketplace is scaling up its reach in tier 2 and tier 3 cities

Flipkart says it's fully compliant with FDI laws, contributing to inclusive growth

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:31 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Thursday it is fully compliant with foreign direct investment (FDI) laws and works closely with lakhs of small businesses across the country to bring prosperity at the grassroots level.
"We are fully compliant with FDI laws of the country," it said in a statement.
"We are a marketplace player and work closely with lakhs of our sellers, artisans, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the country. We help them connect with more than 16 crore customers. We are proud of our work to make these sellers and artisans successful and help in economic growth and job creation in India."
The statement came after the Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Flipkart and Amazon on a petition filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), alleging FDI policy violations.
The petition has sought the court's direction to the Centre to take immediate measures ensuring that e-commerce entities do not circumvent provisions of the FDI policy and both e-commerce marketplaces are stopped from offering deep discounts during the coming Diwali sale.
Last month, Flipkart has onboard nearly 27,000 kirana stores across 700 cities to its pan-India supply chain, helping it reach out to lakhs of new consumers during the upcoming festive season.
"Kiranas are the oldest and most widely spread retail format in India which exhibit the modernness of supply chain and deliver a successful customer experience management model," said CEO of Flipkart Group Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
"After digital payments, the next big revolution in kirana is going to be ushered in conjunction with e-commerce," he said.
The marketplace has a registered customer base of over 16 crore offering over 8 crore products across 80-plus categories. Recently, it announced the introduction of Hindi interface on its platform to make it more engaging for new internet users in the country are native language speakers. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:22 IST

Flexibility the new organization mantra - Noble House Study

New Delhi [India] Oct 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Noble House, a leading HR talent marketplace, recently released a white paper on the evolving gig workforce, based on responses from about 150 business leaders and 300 HR professionals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:53 IST

NBFC Paisalo Digital signs co-origination loan pact with Bank of Baroda

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Non-banking finance company Paisalo Digital said on Thursday that it has signed a co-origination loan agreement with government-owned Bank of Baroda to empower farmers, MSME segment and small businesses.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:33 IST

BMW India appoints Infinity Cars as its dealer in Delhi NCR

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 03 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has announced the appointment of Infinity Cars as its third dealer partner in Delhi NCR. The dealership is headed by Pooja Choudary, Dealer Principal, Infinity Cars.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:18 IST

DLF settles Rs 8,700 crore payable to joint venture with Singapore's GIC

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Real estate major DLF Group has settled the entire amount of Rs 8,700 crore payable to DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) -- its joint venture with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC -- by transferring several completed commercial properties, land parcels and cash

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:22 IST

Equity indices on slippery ground, metal stocks decline sharply

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Equity indices were in the negative territory during early hours on Thursday amid weak global cues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:18 IST

Times Power Icon Awards Honour Industry Veterans for Exceptional...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading lights of the industry were recognised and honoured at 'Times Power Icon Awards' for their exemplary contribution to the growth of Indian economy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:17 IST

KVIC celebrates birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with Laadlee and more

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari launched Ladlee, Oxo Biodegradable sanitary pads manufactured by Deepanjan Charitable Trust, an NGO engaged in women's awareness and actively working towards Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in partnership with Khadi and Village Industries

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:16 IST

TVS Motor Company registers sales growth of 9 per cent in...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 315,912 units in September 2019 as against sales of 423,939 units in the month of September 2018.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:15 IST

Schneider Electric provides centralised monitoring, to USD 60...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation today announced that it has partnered with Lohia Global: DesignCo enterprise, to upgrade the handicraft exporter's electrical infrastructure and enhance operational eff

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:10 IST

Celebrate this Festive Season at Shangri-La's Villingili Resort...

Male [Maldives] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shangri-La's Villingili Resort and Spa, Maldives welcome an array of festivities inspired by its natural surroundings to create a unique celebratory backdrop beyond paradise.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:06 IST

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies,...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Advancells and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), Faridabad announced a research partnership and an exclusive license agreement to promote industry-academia exchange between the two entities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:03 IST

Tulip Infratech launches Luxury Project 'Tulip Leaf' at SPR

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tulip Infratech- one of the leading real estate development organizations in NCR Gurgaon announced the launch of it's another luxury project 'Tulip Leaf'.

Read More
iocl