FlowerAura announces Valentine's Day early bird offer

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Jan 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): FlowerAura--one of the most reputed names in the Indian flower and gifting industry--is all geared up with its premium collection of gifts for Valentine's Day with a cherry-on-top early-bird offer. Valentine's-Day graces everyone with love and romance.

FlowerAura--India's leading online florist, gift, nursery, and bakery is ready to celebrate love and romance over flowers, cakes, plants, and gifts on all the seven days, that is, rose day, propose day, chocolate day, teddy day, promise day, hug day, and kiss day. As the entire Valentine week is coloured in affection and passion, FlowerAura has tokens for the seven days to honour every emotion.

With its three hour Valentine cake delivery at the doorstep, same-day delivery of blossoming flowers and love personified gifts; the leading florist is leaving no stone unturned to shoot up Valentine's Day charm.

From Valentine Day Flowers in awe-inspiring bouquets, regal arrangements, handmade chocolate assortments, love-inspired bespoke gifts, oozing affection green plants, cuddly teddy bears, love bite cakes, and more, FlowerAura is going create an aura of love throughout the entire week of love and romance.

In addition to FlowerAura's exclusive Valentine Day gift collection, it's early bird offer is grabbing eyeballs of the lovebirds. "Heart in love is what we seek; therefore, early bird offer is our initiative to unite paramours over tokens that convey feelings that can't be put into words", said Shrey.

Also, Shrey Sehgal emphasised that the premium Valentine floral, gift, plant, and cake collection at FlowerAura is curated keeping in mind the heart-throbbing feelings that are embraced by partners all over the week.

