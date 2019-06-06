FlowerAura brings the family closer with Father's Day gifts from children

FlowerAura
ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:53 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As time goes on, what keeps a family together are the relations and the ties that are being appreciated and celebrated. Crossing the boundaries and cutting the miles in between, FlowerAura's range of gifts are sure to bring the kids studying abroad or within the country closer to their dad in India and celebrate dad just the way he deserves.
Celebrating the everyday hero of our lives, our dad, FlowerAura pays its tribute towards the man of the hour by launching a great variety of Father's day gifts that can be sent either by the princess or by the prince straight to the king of the house. While the meaning of the father figure differs to each one of us, the variety simultaneously offers tokens to express the appreciation better.
No matter if it is the father's day gifts from the son or from daughter, there are infinite gift combos, flowers, cakes, and custom gifts to choose from and send across all the major and minor cities of India via the hassle-free online delivery options.
"The idea of gifting dad has always caught a few eyes as it universally accepted that dads have almost everything. However, it is the smiles, the happiness, and the love that he might still be short of. And thus, working on these little yet precious gifts from every son and daughter, our leading portal is breaking this common notion in a way never imagined before", exclaimed the company's spokesperson on the occasion of Father's Day and on the occasion of Eid, Environment Day, and further planned to avail World cup merchandise online.
Also, on being inquired about the new launch, he further added that many tokens from the range are live and the pre-bookings have begun as well. "If you are going to be away this Father's day, our gifts are sure to keep the ties together with our instant doorstep facility and via our special options such as midnight Father's day gifts delivery", he added.
Getting what the Father wants and delivering what words can't generally express, FlowerAura, the leading florist of India is spearheading for the greatest this Father's day! Traversing distances and making moments memorable, the online portal is all set to present tokens for the special moments that can't be put into words.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

