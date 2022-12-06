FM Sitharaman chairs meeting to improve efficiency of Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired a meeting to improve the efficiency of the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Tribe Component fund utilisation.



Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh were also present during the meeting.

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan and secretaries of the department of drinking water and sanitation, ministry of tribal affairs, ministry of women and child development, department of telecommunications, department of food and public distribution, ministry of rural development, ministry of health, ministry of HRD, department of fertilisers and minsitry of development of North Eastern Region, were present in the meeting.

Besides, senior officials from the ministry of agriculture, the ministry of MSME, the ministry of labour ministry and the ministry of housing and urban development, among others. (ANI)

