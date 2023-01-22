Food processing ministry's Mega Food Event 2023 to be held in November

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries will organize a three-day Mega Food Event starting November 3, 2023, aimed at catering to all subsegments of food processing and allied sectors.

The event will also give focus on promoting millets and millet-based value-added products as 2023 has been declared as the 'International Year of Millets'.

This year's event would be much larger in scale than the food show organized by the Ministry in 2017, the ministry said in a release.





Secretary at the food processing industry Anita Praveen chaired a roundtable interaction with Foreign Missions in India this week. The meeting was in continuation to the multiple roundtable interactions held since November 2022, to apprise the Ministry's plan of action for the Mega Food Event2023, and also to discuss potential areas of collaboration, the release said.

The roundtable witnessed participation from representatives of 19 foreign missions in India which included Ambassadors of Serbia, Myanmar, and senior officials from New Zealand, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Canada, Netherlands, and Mexico.



According to the release, Secretary further added that through the event, the Ministry envisages showcasing India as a global food supply hub.

"Representatives from all countries were requested to share their input and suggestions on the proposed structure of the event to make it comprehensive and inclusive for all relevant stakeholders globally. Participants were also requested to create awareness about the event amongst senior policymakers, agri-food companies, academia etc. in their respective countries and actively participate as a Partner to make the event a grand success," the ministry's release said. (ANI)

