The #TrustForevermark print campaign
The #TrustForevermark print campaign

For all questions on diamonds, there is only one answer - FOREVERMARK

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:43 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, has launched its latest consumer campaign #TrustForevermark to help all prospective buyers allay their doubts, fears and questions that arise when buying diamonds.
The campaign reaffirms the trust the brand, Forevermark inspires. It highlights the essence of the brand and the apprehensions consumers face when purchasing a diamond. The campaign was formulated after extensive research conducted by the brand through agency Greycells.
It showed that when buying a diamond, consumers are constantly looking for reassurance that they have indeed bought a genuine and natural diamond. The diamond 'Question mark' seen across the campaign encapsulates all the concerns of a consumer, establishing Forevermark as the final destination to put at rest, all their diamond-buying anxieties.
"A diamond is an emotional purchase to mark a special occasion, however, there are so many anxieties attached to the purchase, that consumers often lose out on the experience. As Forevermark, we want our customer to embrace the festivity behind the purchase and not worry about the genuineness of the product. Through the #TrustForevermark campaign, we aim to reassure the consumer about the assurance the brand provides, being among the world's most beautiful, natural, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds," said Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India.
The print campaign created by the London-based creative agency Hatched, highlights a uniquely designed question mark, which follows the journey of a diamond from rough to polished, then into beautiful jewellery and finally a Forevermark box at the end of the question mark representing the answer to all queries on diamonds. This pathway of diamonds in the question mark also signifies the journey of responsible sourcing where particular care has been taken to ensure the integrity of each Forevermark diamond.
The campaign elucidates the Forevermark promise of being natural, beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. With only less than 1 per cent of the world's diamonds being eligible to become a Forevermark diamond that comes with a unique inscription number, consumers can trust that they are buying one of the world's most beautiful diamonds. Forevermark is the only diamond brand in India that provides an inscription card with each diamond corresponding to the unique inscription number on the table, which validates the purchase. A further assurance is provided with the Forevermark Grading Certificate.
Forevermark is a testament to the fact that the brilliance of the diamond goes beyond the standard 4Cs. The campaign also brings back three TVC's initially launched in 2017 and conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India.
Apart from the traditional media routes, this diverse multi-media campaign covers rich media innovative banners, video ads on multiple OTT platforms, polygon mapping in catchment areas, engaging content and contests across social media channels including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest. PHD media worldwide is the digital agency supporting this campaign.
With on ground events, PR, digital, print, television, radio, outdoor and social media, the #TrustForevermark Campaign by the brand is the largest one yet. It will be rolled out nationally over the next three months targeting 9 Tier I and 41 Tier II cities.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:54 IST

Speedcast, Nelco awarded remote communications contract for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Speedcast International, the world's largest provider of remote communication and IT solutions, and Nelco Ltd, a Tata Enterprise, have been awarded a contract to deliver satellite communications onboard a leading Indian cruise line catering to domestic and

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:35 IST

15th Finance Commission to visit Sikkim next week

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission is scheduled to visit the state of Sikkim from September 23 to 26, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:01 IST

NH Studioz to distribute Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam Worldwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai-based leading movie distributor NH Studioz today announced the distribution of upcoming movie Prasthanam worldwide.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:59 IST

GlobalKart launches World's most popular Eye Massager, 'BREO' in India

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): GlobalKart, the leaders in cross border and pioneers in bringing new age technovations to India, today announced the launch of BREO - ISEE4 Eye Massager, the world's favourite eye massager, a popular routine for tired eye and sleeplessness in countries like Un

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:59 IST

Huawei's Flagship Chipset - Kirin 990 to be available in India

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business group, India today announced that the Industry's first and only all-in-one flagship 5G Chipset, Kirin 990 series will be soon available in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:43 IST

Rising trade tensions, policy uncertainty further weakening...

Paris [France], Sept 19 (ANI): The global economy has become increasingly fragile and uncertain with growth slowing and downside risks continuing to mount, according to the OECD's latest interim economic outlook released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:15 IST

Sensex drops by 470 points while Nifty tests 10,700, Yes Bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Heavy selling pressure across sectors dragged equity benchmark indices down on Thursday as investors grappled with the domestic and global slowdown, fluctuating oil prices and absence of any fresh triggers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:16 IST

Domestic air traffic in August grows 3.24 pc year-on-year

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Domestic airlines carried 943.58 lakh passengers during January to August as against 913.95 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, marking an annual growth of 3.24 per cent and monthly growth of 3.87 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:13 IST

Schneider Electric and BASF increase visibility into operations...

Rueil-Malmaison [France] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, helps BASF, the largest chemical company in the world, increase visibility into operations with the implementation of EcoStruxue Asset Advisor on their

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:31 IST

Helo launches third edition of 'Helo Superstar' campaign

New Delhi [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Helo, India's leading regional social media platform has launched the third season of 'Helo Superstar' campaign.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:31 IST

Socomec unveils new DIRIS Digiware S power metering, monitoring...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Socomec reaffirms its expertise with the release of DIRIS Digiware S, a new measurement and monitoring solution (in addition to the existing version for AC installations), oriented for the data centre, industry, and commercial space.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:08 IST

Sensex drops by 496 points while Nifty hovers around 10,710, Yes...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Equity indices faced bearish tendencies during the afternoon on Thursday as selling pressure extended across all segments.

Read More
iocl